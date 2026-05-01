Auto Sales April 2026: Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia Start New FY On Positive Note

Carmakers started FY2027 on a positive note with almost all brands reporting a healthy year-on-year growth in sales compared to FY2026. Tata and Mahindra continued to hold firm in second and third place in the domestic market, though Hyundai narrowed the gap to Mahindra with its best-ever performance in the month. Kia too reported its best wholesale numbers for April on the back of strong demand for the second-gen Seltos and the Sonet.



Here is a look at how the brands performed:

Maruti Suzuki

Domestic Sales: 1,87,704 Units

Growth: 35.3 per cent

Maruti Suzuki ended the first month of FY2027 in a lot better position than it did in FY2026, with domestic sales growing over 35 per cent. The carmaker reported domestic passenger vehicle sales of 1,87,704 units - notably higher than 1,38,704 units reported in April 2025.

The carmaker reported year-on-year sales growth across all its vehicle segments, with sales of its entry models such as the S-Presso and Alto, rising from a combined 6,332 units in April 2025 to 16,066 units in April 2026. Sales in the compact & midsize segments, too, were up from 61,912 units to 80,659 units - edging out utility vehicles as the largest contributor to domestic sales.

UV sales grew from 59,022 units in April 2025 to 77,892 units in April 2026, while sales of the Eeco van stood at 13,087 units - up from 11,438 units. Exports for the month stood at 40,054 units.

Cumulatively, Maruti Suzuki ended April 2026 with 2,39,646 units sold - up from 1,79,791 units in April 2025.



Tata Motors

Domestic Sales: 59,000 units

Growth: 30.5 per cent



Tata retained its hold on second place behind Maruti Suzuki with 59,000 units sold in the domestic market in April 2026. This marked a 30 per cent year-on-year growth over April 2025, though sales were down from 66,192 units in March 2026. Exports stood at 701 units in the month - up 110 per cent year-on-year, with total sales amounting to 59,701 units. Cumulative EV sales in the month stood at 9,150 units.



Mahindra

Domestic Sales: 56,331 units

Growth: 8 per cent



Mahindra continues to outperform Hyundai in the domestic market with sales of 56,331 units in the Indian market. This marked an 8 per cent year-on-year growth compared to April 2025 though sales were down compared to 60,272 units reported in March 2025. Utility vehicle exports stood at 1,552 units. Moving to commercial vehicles, sales stood at 23,427 units in the domestic market.



Overall sales stood at 94,627 units, including exports of 4,970 units



Hyundai

Domestic Sales: 51,902 units

Growth: 17 per cent



Hyundai reported its best-ever sales for April in India with 51,902 units sold in the domestic market. This marked a 17 per cent growth in sales over April last year, with exports also touching a new monthly high of 13,708 units. Hyundai attributed its strong showing to its range of updated vehicles and special editions launched in the market in recent months. The brand also said that the second-gen Venue recorded its best-ever sales in the model’s history with 12,420 units sold in April 2026.



Kia India

Domestic Sales: 27,286 units

Growth: 16 per cent

Similar to Hyundai, Kia India also reported its best-ever domestic wholesales for the month of April with over 27,000 units shipped. This marked a 16 per cent growth over April 2025, with the second-gen Seltos and the Sonet subcompact SUV leading the charge for the company. Kia said that sales for both models stood over the 10,000 unit mark in the month, with the Carens/Carens Clavis also being in demand.



The Korean carmaker also reported a 13 per cent growth in year-to-date sales, which stood at 1,11,611 units as of the end of April 2026, compared to 99,199 units in the Jan to April period in 2025.



Toyota

Domestic Sales: 30,159 units

Growth: 21 per cent



Toyota India too started FY2027 on a positive note, reporting a 21 per cent growth in domestic sales in April 2026. Sales in the domestic market stood at 30,159 units as against 24,833 units reported in April 2025, though exports in the same period shrank from 2,469 units to 1,927 units - down 23 per cent. Cumulatively, sales in the month amounted to 32,086 units - a 17 per cent growth over April 2025.



Year-to-date, Toyota posted a year-on-year growth across domestic sales as well as exports. Cumulative domestic sales grew from 1,05,798 units to 1,26,651 units in 2026, while exports were up from 9,359 units to 10,543 units. Cumulative year-to-date sales stood at 1,37,194 units in the Jan to April 2026 period - a 19 per cent growth year-on-year.



JSW MG Motor India

Domestic Sales: 6018 units

Growth: 3 per cent



JSW MG Motor India ended the first month of the new fiscal year with domestic wholesale of 6,018 units. This marked a 3 per cent improvement over April 2025, with MG attributing the sales to sustained demand for its portfolio of internal combustion and all-electric vehicles.



Going forward, the brand is set to reinforce its internal combustion portfolio with the launch of the long-awaited Majestor expected in the coming weeks.