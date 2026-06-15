Honda Elevate Facelift Spied Testing Ahead Of Debut
- Elevate facelift expected to lauch later this year
- To retain exisiting 1.5 petrol engine & CVT option
- Expected to pack in more features
The upcoming Honda Elevate facelift has been spied testing on Indian roads. A heavily camouflaged test mule of the compact SUV was spied testing in Delhi, hinting that there could be some notable updates on the card. Honda has previously confirmed that it was lining up six launches for the Indian market this fiscal year, with the facelifted City, ZR-V and the 0 Alpha-based SUV making up half the list. The Elevate is also expected to launch in this fiscal year along with at least one more model from Honda’s global portfolio.
Also read: 2026 Honda City Facelift Price, Variants Explained
The heavily camouflaged test mule gives little away about any design updates, with even the alloy wheels using the same design as the existing Elevate. The use of camouflage on the taillight units suggests that the internals could be updated, and we could also see Honda adopt an edge-to-edge lightbar incorporated into the units. The rear bumper, too, is expected to be a new unit.
Also read: 2026 Honda City Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12 Lakh
The Elevate’s current boxy and upright proportions are very much intact with the facelift, though given the extent of cladding, we could expect Honda to make design updates such as changes to the black plastic cladding along the lower bodyshell. The front of the SUV is not visible, though here too we can expect changes to the headlamps as well as the grille and bumper designs.
Also read: Honda ZR-V Hybrid SUV Debuts In India; Deliveries Start In July 2026
On the feature front, Honda could look to make the new Elevate more feature-rich with kit such as 360-degree cameras (currently optional), ventilated seats, ambient lighting and more.
On the powertrain front, Honda is unlikely to make any big changes here, with the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine set to carry forward. It remains to be seen if the Elevate facelift could get the hybrid option from the City.
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