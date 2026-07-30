Yezdi Adventure Gets Tubeless Spoke Wheels; Scrambler, Roadster Receive New Colours

Yezdi has updated its motorcycle portfolio by introducing factory-fitted tubeless spoke wheels on the Adventure, and new colour options from the Roadster and Scrambler, while remaining mechanically unchanged.

The biggest update is for the Yezdi Adventure, which now comes kitted with tubeless spoke wheels straight from the factory. Available exclusively on the new Yellow Falcon variant, the setup combines the ruggedness of traditional spoke wheels with the convenience of tubeless tyres, allowing punctures to be repaired without removing the wheel. The new Yellow Falcon paint scheme joins the existing Nebula Blue White, Glacier White and Tornado Black colour options. Pricing starts at Rs 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard Yellow Falcon variant, while the tubeless spoke wheel version is priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, a premium of Rs 20,000.

Also Read: 2026 Yezdi Scrambler Review: The Update That Changes Everything

Subsequently, the Yezdi Roadster receives a new Green Mamba metallic paint finish, expanding the model's colour palette without any changes to its engine or equipment. Meanwhile, the Scrambler is now available in a Grey Panther matte paint scheme, complemented by a brown ribbed seat and matching accents. The new colour joins the range introduced earlier this year alongside the updated Alpha2 engine, with no other changes to the motorcycle.