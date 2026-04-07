Yezdi Scrambler India Launch On April 23

Classic Legends is gearing up to launch the new Yezdi Scrambler in India on April 23, 2026. This will mark the first significant revision for the motorcycle since its launch in early 2022. While other models in the Yezdi lineup have received updates over time, the Scrambler has remained largely unchanged.

Test mules of the motorcycle have been spotted on multiple occasions. Among the updates we could expect is a revised rear suspension setup, which should offer increased travel compared to the current model. Beyond this, some cosmetic tweaks are expected along with fresh colour options.

Mechanically, the Yezdi Scrambler will likely continue with the same Alpha 2 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Launched at Rs 2.10 Lakh

There has also been speculation around the introduction of a larger-capacity scrambler from the BSA brand. This version could potentially use the 650 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that powers the BSA Gold Star 650. Notably, the Gold Star has already spawned a scrambler variant in international markets.

In recent months, Classic Legends has been updating its portfolio, including the launch of the Roadster Red Wolf Edition, while the Yezdi Adventure has already gone through multiple update cycles, the latest being in mid-2025.