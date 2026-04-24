2026 Yezdi Scrambler: What’s New?

The 2026 Yezdi Scrambler has been launched with prices starting at Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Scrambler has undergone significant changes, to improve overall rideability, with a completely reworked engine, as well as changes to the design, chassis, features and lighter overall weight. Here’s a look at what all has changed on the new Yezdi Scrambler.



Design & Quality









The 2026 Yezdi Scrambler has been significantly improved in the overall quality levels as well as fit and finish. While the overall stance and proportions look similar to the first-generation Yezdi Scrambler, there are some noticeable changes which are also practical.



Overall, quality levels, weld quality as well as fit and finish levels have been significantly improved. What is new is a horizontally placed radiator, said to offer better cooling and a single, centrally routed exhaust which is said to offer better thermal management. The last generation Scrambler had a cross port, one-into-two exhaust design.



Engine







According to Classic Legends, the 334 cc, 4-valve DOHC, liquid-cooled engine is all new with the valvetrain, block and crank all with new and lighter construction offering better performance, as well as better NVH (noise, vibrations, harshness) levels. The engine, called the “Katar” unit makes its debut on the new Yezdi Scrambler and is expected to be introduced in the Yezdi Adventure in future as well.



Bore and stroke remains the same as before but power and torque have increased by 1 bhp and 1.8 Nm respectively. The engine puts out 29.6 bhp and 30 Nm and is claimed to offer more than 30 kmpl fuel efficiency. The company says the main weight savings on the motorcycle has been done with changes to the engine internals. The 6-speed transmission has been said to be better optimised for slicker shifts and eager performance.



Chassis & Suspension







The chassis has been updated as well with the dual cradle frame re-designed to be lighter than before, as well as made stiffer to improve overall handling of the motorcycle. The company says the suspension has been retuned as well for better damping, and rebound performance, with the telescopic front forks offering 150 mm travel and the 5-step preload adjustable twin shocks at the rear offering 130 mm travel.



The spoked wheels are shod with MRF Mogrip Meteor semi-knobby, block pattern radial tyres (tube-type) with a 100/90-19 front tyre and a 140/70-17 rear tyre. Dual-channel ABS is standard (switchable on the rear wheel) and with a 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc. The new Yezdi Scrambler has a dry weight of 175 kg, which is over 10 kg lighter than the last-generation model.



Features







The 2026 Yezdi Scrambler comes with three ride modes offering two engine maps. Road and Off-Road offer full performance, while Rain mode offers slightly muted performance for better traction. The three preset modes also have different levels of traction control, with it in “off” position in Off-Road mode and ABS on the rear wheel switched off when Off-Road mode is selected.



Prices & Colour Options



The 2026 Yezdi Scrambler is offered in a choice of four colours with prices ranging from Rs. 1,99,950 (Ex-showroom) for the Legacy Black colour option, going up to Rs. 2,08,950 (Ex-showroom) for the Rally Blue colour option. Deliveries are expected to begin from April 27, 2026.

Yezdi Scrambler Colour Option



Colour Option Price (Ex-showroom) Legacy Black Rs. 1,99,950 OG Yellow Rs. 2,05,950 Rogue Red Rs.2,05,950 Rally Blue Rs.2,08,950