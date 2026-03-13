logo
New Delhi

car&bike Awards 2026: Yezdi Roadster Secures Bike Design Of The Year Title

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Mar 13, 2026, 09:01 PM
Follow us on
car&bike Awards 2026: Yezdi Roadster Secures Bike Design Of The Year Title
Key Highlights
  • Yezdi Roadster beat motorcycles such as Aprilia Tuono 457 and Ultraviolette X47.
  • Revamped Roadster was launched in 2025.
  • Prices range from Rs 1.96 lakh to Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Much before they can blow you away with the riding experience, motorcycles need to capture your imagination with their appearance. Not every two-wheeler has an arresting presence, but there were more than a few such products in 2025, and the one that has come out on top is the Yezdi Roadster, which has won the Bike Design of the Year title at the 2026 car&bike Awards. It's a doubly impressive victory, when you look at the other candidates in the running – the Roadster beat the gorgeous Aprilia Tuono 457, the novel Ultraviolette X47, and two handsome scooters – the TVS Ntorq 150 and TVS Orbiter.

Also Read: Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Launched at Rs 2.10 Lakh

Jury Round Bikes 138

This decision was led by an exclusive jury that helped pick the best designs amongst the scores of nominations. The Design Jury includes Director and Dean of Strate School of Design, Thomas Dal, Co-founder of Studio34 DesignArt, Aashish B. Chaudhary and Owner of C Design, Punit Chaphekar.

The Yezdi Roadster was extensively revamped in 2025, which brought styling as well as functional updates. The motorcycle is priced between Rs 1.96 lakh to Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Yezdi Roadster# Yezdi Motorcycles# Yezdi Bikes# Yezdi# Classic Legends# carandbike Awards 2026# carandbike-awards# Bikes

Research More on Yezdi Roadster

Yezdi Roadster
Rating Icon
7.1/10
Yezdi Roadster
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.94 - 2.1 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Roadster Specifications
View Roadster Features

Popular Yezdi Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • car&bike Awards 2026: Yezdi Roadster Secures Bike Design Of The Year Title