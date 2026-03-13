car&bike Awards 2026: Yezdi Roadster Secures Bike Design Of The Year Title

Much before they can blow you away with the riding experience, motorcycles need to capture your imagination with their appearance. Not every two-wheeler has an arresting presence, but there were more than a few such products in 2025, and the one that has come out on top is the Yezdi Roadster, which has won the Bike Design of the Year title at the 2026 car&bike Awards. It's a doubly impressive victory, when you look at the other candidates in the running – the Roadster beat the gorgeous Aprilia Tuono 457, the novel Ultraviolette X47, and two handsome scooters – the TVS Ntorq 150 and TVS Orbiter.

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This decision was led by an exclusive jury that helped pick the best designs amongst the scores of nominations. The Design Jury includes Director and Dean of Strate School of Design, Thomas Dal, Co-founder of Studio34 DesignArt, Aashish B. Chaudhary and Owner of C Design, Punit Chaphekar.

The Yezdi Roadster was extensively revamped in 2025, which brought styling as well as functional updates. The motorcycle is priced between Rs 1.96 lakh to Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom).