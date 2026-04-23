2026 Yezdi Scrambler Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2 Lakh

Classic Legends has launched the updated 2026 Yezdi Scrambler motorcycle in India. Launched at an introductory price of Rs. 1,99,950 (ex-showroom), the 2026 model gets updated styling with new colour options, along with new features and hardware. The engine too has been tuned to offer better performance. The motorcycle will be offered in four different colour variants – Legacy Black, OG Yellow, Rouge Red and Rally Blue. While the OG Yellow and Rouge Red are priced at Rs. 2,05,950, the Rally Blue is the range-topping at Rs. 2,08,950 (all-ex-showroom).

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The company has also increased the seat height of the motorcycle by 13 mm to 813 mm

Yezdi Scrambler: Specifications

The new Yezdi says that it has optimised the chassis of the motorcycle for improved handling. Essentially, the dual cradle frame has been stiffened, which is now expected to offer better control. The company has also increased the seat height of the motorcycle by 13 mm to 813 mm; however, the ground clearance remains unchanged at 200 mm. The suspension too remains unchanged – 150 mm front forks and 130 mm shocks at the rear.

Yezdi Scrambler: Engine

The new 334 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine produces over 29.5 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque

The company has also introduced, what it’s calling an all-new engine – named ‘Katar’. The new 334 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine produces over 29.5 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque. The exhaust is now centrally routed for better thermal management, and the company also claims refined NVH levels. The visual design of the engine, too, has been updated, and it now gets the Katar badge along with a bronze finish on the head and cover. The engine is now claimed to return a mileage of 30 kmpl.

Yezdi Scrambler: Design & Features

There is also the ‘69’ racing number on the oval side panel, and the scrambler lettering on top of the fuel tank

Visually, the motorcycle gets a new livery with more pronounced Yezdi graphics on the tank. There is also the ‘69’ racing number on the oval side panel, and the scrambler lettering on top of the fuel tank. The motorcycle also comes with a ribbed seat, a tidier tail section, an LED headlamp and new LED indicators. Yezdi is also offering wire-spoked wheels wrapped in semi-knobby tyres, offering dual-purpose capabilities.

Yezdi is offering three preset traction control modes - Road, Off-Road, and Rain

In terms of features, you get a fully digital instrument cluster along with D-Pad controls on the handlebars to access the functions. There is also a USB mount with both Type-A and Type-C ports. In terms of electronic aids, you get dual-channel ABS, and three preset traction control modes - Road, Off-Road, and Rain.