Audi Nuvolari Debuts As Limited-Run 987 bhp Hybrid Supercar
- V8 PHEV poweretrain develops a peak 987 bhp
- Audi claims a 2.6 second 0-100 kmph sprint time
- Limited to 499 units
Audi has unveiled its next mid-engined supercar in the form of the limited-run Nuvolari, a 987 bhp plug-in hybrid V8-powered two-seater based around the Lamborghini Temerario. Essentially the spiritual successor to the iconic R8, the Nuvolari eschews the R8’s ‘liveable supercar’ moniker and mass production ethos in favour of a limited-production run of just 499 units targeted at the uber-rich with a price tag slated to be north of USD 600,000 – a far cry from the R8’s more affordable price tag.
Also read: All-New Audi Q7 To Be Unveiled Soon; First Teaser Out
Audi Nuvolari: Design & Styling
The Nuvolari follows the design first previewed by the Audi Concept C last year. The design follows a very minimalist and squared-out theme with clean body lines and tight surfacing. Up front, you get the new vertical Audi grille flanked by large side vents with slim LED headlamps integrated into the upper edge. A prominent air outlet vent sits at the base of the windshield.
Also Read: All-New Audi Q9 Flagship SUV Previewed Ahead Of Debut; Interior Revealed
Moving to the flank, a strong shoulderline stretches the length of the vehicle with twin stacked intake vents positioned behind the rear doors to feed the engine compartment. The louvred engine cover, too, lacks any real visual drama with the unit flowing into an active rear spoiler element. The rear, meanwhile, is characterised by slim taillamps, a high-set central exhaust and large vents to help heat escape the engine compartment.
Audi Nuvolari: Interior
Audi says that the Nuvolari’s cabin is focused ‘on the act of driving’ with a layout putting all essential information within the driver’s field of view. The cabin follows a minimalist theme with a digital instrument cluster integrated into the dashboard and a large portrait-style touchscreen sitting on the centre console. Physical buttons are also minimal.
Also Read: Audi SQ8 Launched In India At Rs 1.78 Crore
Audi Nuvolari: Platform & Powertrain
The Nuvolari’s links to the Lamborghini Temerario become more apparent as you look under the skin, with Audi’s new supercar also featuring a lightweight spaceframe but replacing the Lamborghini’s aluminium bodywork with carbon fibre components. Audi says its Formula 1 team had input into the development of the carbon fibre components.
Moving to the powertrain, it’s the same twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid drivetrain featuring a trifecta of electric motors – two on the front axle and one integrated into the gearbox – as the Temerario. Audi, however, has unlocked more power from the unit at a peak of 987 bhp – up from the Lamborghini’s 907 bhp. Interestingly, the twin-turbo V8 still develops a peak 789 bhp, with each electric motor developing a peak 110 kW – identical figures to the Temerario. The Nuvolari also gets a larger 7.3 kWh battery pack, though Audi has not mentioned an electric-only range.
In terms of outright performance, Audi claims a 0-100 kmph time of 2.6 seconds – 0.1 seconds faster than the Temerario - and a 0-200 kmph time of 6.8 seconds. Audi claims a top speed in excess of 350 kmph. As for stopping power, the Nuvolari gets ten-piston callipers and 420 mm ceramic discs up front and four-piston callipers and 410 m discs at the rear.
The Nuvolari also gets Audi’s latest quattro all-wheel drive tech featuring an array of sensors monitoring varying vehicle parameters to deliver power to each individual wheel to maximise grip. The system can also command the brakes at each individual wheel, as well as make adjustments to the active aerodynamics as well.
Audi says that deliveries of the Nuvolari will commence in early 2027.
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