All-New Audi Q7 To Be Unveiled Soon; First Teaser Out

One of Audi's most popular models of all time, the Q7, is about to receive a much-needed overhaul. The German carmaker has confirmed it will take the wraps off the all-new, third-generation Audi Q7 in the coming months, with the SUV expected to be unveiled in full before September this year. The introduction of the Gen 3 Q7 will mark the end of a long run for the second generation of the SUV, which was globally introduced all the way back in 2015.

Also Read: All-New Audi Q9 Flagship SUV Previewed Ahead Of Debut; Interior Revealed

2026 Audi Q7: What does the teaser reveal?

For now, Audi has published a single teaser image, which gives practically nothing away save for a design detail of the front door and outer rear-view mirror.

The all-new Q7 will have pull-type door handles, and not flush-fitting handles seen on a number of high-end vehicles of late. Also visible in the teaser is a character line that runs along the profile, aligning with the door handle, along with the ‘S Line’ trim badge on the flank.

Also Read: Audi SQ8 Launched In India At Rs 1.78 Crore

Second-gen Q7 has soldiered on for over a decade.

2026 Audi Q7: What's expected to change?

For starters, the new-gen Q7 will have a different design language; a much-needed change given how tired the second generation Q7 started to look towards the end of its lifecycle. Spy shots have confirmed a split setup for the Matrix LED headlights, a large, blacked-out honeycomb grille, and a full-width light bar linking the tail-lights.

Also expected to change is the interior design philosophy, along with the introduction of a completely new infotainment system. This switch will be facilitated by the move to Audi's Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture, which will also spawn the larger Audi Q9 SUV in the coming months.

2026 Audi Q7: When will it come to India?

We expect Audi to bring the new Q7 to India some time in 2027, as the Q7 has a fairly large fan base in our market, with the first-gen Q7 being wildly popular back in the day and being the choice of several Bollywood stars as well.