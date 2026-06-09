Third-Gen Audi Q7 Debuts With Diesel-Only Line-Up; Gets Six-Seater Layout For First Time

Audi has unveiled the new third-gen Q7 SUV ahead of its going on sale in global markets in the second half of 2026. Now underpinned by Audi’s Premium Platform Combustion architecture, the new Q7 adopts Audi’s latest design direction while offering customers the option for a six-seat layout for the first time in its history. The biggest news, however, is the engine line-up, with Audi only offering buyers 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine options initially.

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New Audi Q7: Styling

The new Q7 conforms to Audi’s latest design direction with a split headlamp arrangement up front. The SUV features high-set digital LED DRLs at the base of the bonnet with the main headlamps flanking the large single-frame grille (illumination optional) lower down. As with the outgoing model, the DRL signatures remain configurable while the headlamps can be upgraded to Digital Matrix LED units replete with symbol projection capabilities. The sculpted bonnet and large intakes on the bumper round out the Q7’s more aggressive and upright looks.

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Down the sides, the new Q7 gets smoother surfacing with soft bodylines and prominent haunches, with the wheel arches filled out by 20-inch or 21-inch wheels as standard. At the rear, the new Q7 gets the new taillamp design from its siblings with inverted L-shaped light clusters connected by a lightbar. Here too, users can configure the SUV with OLED units with configurable lighting elements as well as projection capabilities for the turn signals.

New Audi Q7: Interior & Features

Inside, the dashboard copies that of the upcoming all-new Audi Q9 with a curved display atop the dashboard housing the digital instrument screen and central touchscreen and a standard fit third display for the front passenger. The central floor console features twin wireless charging pads along with a small storage cubby and the central armrest. In typical Audi fashion, almost every surface is finished in leather or trim inserts, with the carmaker offering buyers a range of customisation options. The front seats are power adjustable as standard, with ventilation and massage functions offered as options.

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Moving to the second row, the new Q7 is now a 5-seater as standard, with buyers also getting the option of a new six-seat configuration with captain chairs in the third row. A seven-seat layout is also offered. The second-row seats feature power adjustability with the bench seat featuring a three-part split folding backrest as well. Audi claims a boot capacity of up to 806 litres in the five-seater and up to 722 litres in the three-row configuration.

As for other features offered, the new Q7 gets a panoramic sunroof with electrically dimmable sections, a 22-speaker 4D B&O sound system with speakers built into the seat headrests, dynamic ambient lighting on the dashboard (performs welcome function & lights up along with the turn signals), multi-zone climate control, powered tailgate with kick sensor, ADAS suite and more.

New Audi Q7: Powertrain & Dynamics

In a rather surprising move, Audi has chosen to debut the Q7 solely with diesel engine options – no petrol or plug-in hybrid options yet. Initial batches of the new Q7 are offered with a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 diesel engine in two states of tune – 295 bhp and 630 Nm or in a lower tuned 241 bhp and 500 Nm. Both units feature 48V mild hybrid technology as standard, with the powertrain generator capable of delivering a temporary boost of up to 24 bhp and 370 Nm. An 8-speed automatic gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive are standard.

The new Q7 also gets steel spring suspension as standard, with buyers offered the option of adaptive air or adaptive air sport suspension – the latter lowering the SUV by 30 mm. The adaptive air suspension also allows users to raise or lower the SUV’s height and provides an exit function that lowers the SUV by 62 mm for easy egress.

New Audi Q7: Expected India Launch

For now, Audi says that sales of the new Q7 will commence in global markets in the second half of the year, with deliveries in Europe commencing in September 2026. As for an India launch, there is no official word yet, though expect the new Q7 to arrive sometime in 2027.