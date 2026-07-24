Honda Unveils QC3 Electric Scooter; Claims 145 km IDC Range

Honda has unveiled the QC3, its third electric scooter for the Indian market. Positioned above the QC1, the new model features a larger battery, higher range and a more features, offering a more feature-equipped offering for EV buyers in India.

Design-wise, while the QC3 follows a similar ideology to the QC1, but it has couple of design elements that differentiate it from the QC1. The headlamp, alloy wheels, saddle tail section, have a different look that gives it a more premium appeal. In terms of features, the QC3 gets a TFT instrument cluster with Honda RoadSync connectivity, offering smartphone integration and turn-by-turn navigation.

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The QC3 is equipped with a fixed 3 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed IDC-certified range of 145 km, making it the highest-range electric scooter in Honda's India lineup. The company says the battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 2 hours and 40 minutes, while a full charge takes around 5 hours. Although, Honda is yet to reveal the QC3's motor output and performance figures.

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Once launched, the QC3 will join the existing QC1 and Activa-e models in Honda's EV portfolio. While the QC1 serves as the brand's entry-level electric scooter, the Activa-e features dual swappable battery packs. Honda has not yet announced the QC3's price or launch timeline but has communicated that it will be launched before FY2027.