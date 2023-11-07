Login

EICMA 2023: Honda SC E: Electric Scooter Confirmed For Production

The 'SC' in its name signifies that it is a scooter; can accommodate two swappable battery packs
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

07-Nov-23 06:06 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mass-production version set for 2025
  • Equipped with two 'Honda Mobile Power Pack e' batteries
  • Honda will launch its first electric scooter in India in 2024

At EICMA 2023, Honda has confirmed the SC e: electric scooter concept – first showcased in Japan last month – will enter production. The 'SC' in its name signifies that it is a scooter, and Honda says it plans to put the SC e: into mass production by 2025.

 

Also Read: Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries

 It incorporates electrifying blue accents on various parts 

 

In terms of design, the Honda SC e Electric Scooter takes inspiration from the EM 1e e-scooter, although it is larger. The scooter features a full-LED lighting with illuminated Honda lettering at the front. It also incorporates blue accents on the front lighting panel, handlebar, floorboard, tail section and motor cover.

 

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features

 

TheSC e Electric Scooter houses two 'Honda Mobile Power Pack e' batteries

 

Under the seat, the SC e: houses two 'Honda Mobile Power Pack e' batteries, each weighing 10 kilograms, which limits under-seat storage space. Nevertheless, this setup is expected to provide a real-world range of approximately 100 kilometres. It is likely to have a more potent motor than the EM:1, potentially enabling a top speed of between 60 to 70 kmph.

 

Also Read: EICMA 2023: All-Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts

 

While it's uncertain if the Honda SC e: will be introduced in the Indian market, Honda is gearing up to enter the electric two-wheeler sector in India in 2024. Additionally, it intends to offer a scooter with swappable batteries as part of its electric mobility plans.

# Honda Sc e concept# Honda electric scooter# Honda Sc e# Sc e# Honda electric# EICMA# EICMA 2023# Honda electric scooter
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Hyundai Creta
8.3
0
10
2021 Hyundai Creta
46,630 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 16.40 L
₹ 36,730/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
9.1
0
10
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
9,800 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 6.70 L
₹ 15,006/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
29,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Skoda Superb
6.4
0
10
2013 Skoda Superb
84,598 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.75 L
₹ 12,156/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
73,810 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.90 L
₹ 15,454/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.6
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,400 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 9.95 L
₹ 22,285/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.4
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
85,500 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 16.00 L
₹ 35,834/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Skoda Octavia
2016 Skoda Octavia
72,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.75 L
₹ 24,076/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.6
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
36,800 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.10 L
₹ 18,141/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
32,400 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.40 L
₹ 12,094/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Popular Honda Models

Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160

₹ 1.06 - 1.1 Lakh

Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G

₹ 74,536 - 82,734

Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine

₹ 77,378 - 82,878

Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125

₹ 85,131 - 90,567

Honda Dio
Honda Dio

₹ 68,625 - 77,712

Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI

₹ 78,920 - 88,093

Honda Livo
Honda Livo

₹ 78,500 - 82,500

Honda Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0

₹ 1.39 - 1.4 Lakh

Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade

₹ 1.12 - 1.16 Lakh

Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia

₹ 82,566 - 89,903

Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing

₹ 39.2 Lakh

Honda CB 350 RS
Honda CB 350 RS

₹ 2.15 - 2.18 Lakh

Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR

₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh

Honda H Ness CB 350
Honda H Ness CB 350

₹ 1.96 - 2.15 Lakh

Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R

₹ 2.4 Lakh

Honda CB200X
Honda CB200X

₹ 1.45 - 1.46 Lakh

Honda CB300F
Honda CB300F

₹ 1.7 Lakh

Honda CB500X
Honda CB500X

₹ 6.87 Lakh

Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R

₹ 9.35 Lakh

Honda CB 650 R
Honda CB 650 R

₹ 8.67 Lakh

Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus

₹ 14.47 Lakh

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

₹ 16.02 - 17.56 Lakh

Honda Dio 125
Honda Dio 125

₹ 83,400 - 92,300

Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100

₹ 64,900

Honda SP 160
Honda SP 160

₹ 1.18 - 1.22 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

EICMA 2023: MY24 Honda CB1000 Hornet Showcased
EICMA 2023: MY24 Honda CB1000 Hornet Showcased
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-12697 second ago

The mighty naked is powered by the 2017 Fireblade’s mill

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Date Announced
All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Date Announced
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

-11021 second ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be launched on November 24, 2023 at Royal Enfield’s Motoverse 2023 festival in Goa.

EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR
EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-8094 second ago

After being discontinued in 2017, Honda has unveiled the MY24 CBR600RR for the European market

EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features
EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-5775 second ago

The CB650 twins will be Honda’s first bikes to get the new E-Clutch technology that debuted earlier this year.

2024 Kia Carnival Facelift Specifications And Features Revealed; Gets A Refreshed Interior, Hybrid Powertrain
2024 Kia Carnival Facelift Specifications And Features Revealed; Gets A Refreshed Interior, Hybrid Powertrain
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3377 second ago

The two-tone cabin might look identical to the third-gen model at first glance, but there are a few changes.

7 Cars With Matte Paint That You Can Buy Straight From The Factory
7 Cars With Matte Paint That You Can Buy Straight From The Factory
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3285 second ago

All of these launches have happened in the last couple of years

EICMA 2023: Suzuki Unveils the GSX-8R and GSX-S1000GX
EICMA 2023: Suzuki Unveils the GSX-8R and GSX-S1000GX
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-2752 second ago

While the GSX-8R is the faired version of the GSX-8S street bike, the GSX-S1000GX is a sports tourer offering

2024 Volvo EM90 EV Interior Details Revealed Ahead Of Debut
2024 Volvo EM90 EV Interior Details Revealed Ahead Of Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 minutes ago

Volvo will unveil the EM90 on November 12

EICMA 2023: All-Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts
EICMA 2023: All-Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

44 minutes ago

The Him-E is said to be more than just a concept, with Royal Enfield calling it a ‘test laboratory’.

EICMA 2023: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Showcased
EICMA 2023: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Showcased
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The new Himalayan has been built from the ground up featuring a brand-new chassis, powertrain, and a fresh bag of electronics. India launch later this month

EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR
EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-8094 second ago

After being discontinued in 2017, Honda has unveiled the MY24 CBR600RR for the European market

EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features
EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-5775 second ago

The CB650 twins will be Honda’s first bikes to get the new E-Clutch technology that debuted earlier this year.

EICMA 2023: Suzuki Unveils the GSX-8R and GSX-S1000GX
EICMA 2023: Suzuki Unveils the GSX-8R and GSX-S1000GX
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-2752 second ago

While the GSX-8R is the faired version of the GSX-8S street bike, the GSX-S1000GX is a sports tourer offering

EICMA 2023: All-Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts
EICMA 2023: All-Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

44 minutes ago

The Him-E is said to be more than just a concept, with Royal Enfield calling it a ‘test laboratory’.

Ultraviolette To Showcase New Electric Motorcycle At EICMA 2023
Ultraviolette To Showcase New Electric Motorcycle At EICMA 2023
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 days ago

In a teaser released by Ultraviolette, the electric motorcycle is seen reaching a top-speed of 195 kmph and is expected to debut on November 8 at EICMA 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • EICMA 2023: Honda SC E: Electric Scooter Confirmed For Production
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved