EICMA 2023: Honda SC E: Electric Scooter Confirmed For Production
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
07-Nov-23 06:06 PM IST
Highlights
- Mass-production version set for 2025
- Equipped with two 'Honda Mobile Power Pack e' batteries
- Honda will launch its first electric scooter in India in 2024
At EICMA 2023, Honda has confirmed the SC e: electric scooter concept – first showcased in Japan last month – will enter production. The 'SC' in its name signifies that it is a scooter, and Honda says it plans to put the SC e: into mass production by 2025.
Also Read: Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries
It incorporates electrifying blue accents on various parts
In terms of design, the Honda SC e Electric Scooter takes inspiration from the EM 1e e-scooter, although it is larger. The scooter features a full-LED lighting with illuminated Honda lettering at the front. It also incorporates blue accents on the front lighting panel, handlebar, floorboard, tail section and motor cover.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features
TheSC e Electric Scooter houses two 'Honda Mobile Power Pack e' batteries
Under the seat, the SC e: houses two 'Honda Mobile Power Pack e' batteries, each weighing 10 kilograms, which limits under-seat storage space. Nevertheless, this setup is expected to provide a real-world range of approximately 100 kilometres. It is likely to have a more potent motor than the EM:1, potentially enabling a top speed of between 60 to 70 kmph.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: All-Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts
While it's uncertain if the Honda SC e: will be introduced in the Indian market, Honda is gearing up to enter the electric two-wheeler sector in India in 2024. Additionally, it intends to offer a scooter with swappable batteries as part of its electric mobility plans.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Honda Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12697 second ago
The mighty naked is powered by the 2017 Fireblade’s mill
-11021 second ago
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be launched on November 24, 2023 at Royal Enfield’s Motoverse 2023 festival in Goa.
-8094 second ago
After being discontinued in 2017, Honda has unveiled the MY24 CBR600RR for the European market
-5775 second ago
The CB650 twins will be Honda’s first bikes to get the new E-Clutch technology that debuted earlier this year.
-3377 second ago
The two-tone cabin might look identical to the third-gen model at first glance, but there are a few changes.
-3285 second ago
All of these launches have happened in the last couple of years
-2752 second ago
While the GSX-8R is the faired version of the GSX-8S street bike, the GSX-S1000GX is a sports tourer offering
23 minutes ago
Volvo will unveil the EM90 on November 12
44 minutes ago
The Him-E is said to be more than just a concept, with Royal Enfield calling it a ‘test laboratory’.
1 hour ago
The new Himalayan has been built from the ground up featuring a brand-new chassis, powertrain, and a fresh bag of electronics. India launch later this month
-8094 second ago
After being discontinued in 2017, Honda has unveiled the MY24 CBR600RR for the European market
-5775 second ago
The CB650 twins will be Honda’s first bikes to get the new E-Clutch technology that debuted earlier this year.
-2752 second ago
While the GSX-8R is the faired version of the GSX-8S street bike, the GSX-S1000GX is a sports tourer offering
44 minutes ago
The Him-E is said to be more than just a concept, with Royal Enfield calling it a ‘test laboratory’.
2 days ago
In a teaser released by Ultraviolette, the electric motorcycle is seen reaching a top-speed of 195 kmph and is expected to debut on November 8 at EICMA 2023