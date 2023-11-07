EICMA 2023: Honda SC E: Electric Scooter Confirmed For Production

At EICMA 2023, Honda has confirmed the SC e: electric scooter concept – first showcased in Japan last month – will enter production. The 'SC' in its name signifies that it is a scooter, and Honda says it plans to put the SC e: into mass production by 2025.

It incorporates electrifying blue accents on various parts

In terms of design, the Honda SC e Electric Scooter takes inspiration from the EM 1e e-scooter, although it is larger. The scooter features a full-LED lighting with illuminated Honda lettering at the front. It also incorporates blue accents on the front lighting panel, handlebar, floorboard, tail section and motor cover.

TheSC e Electric Scooter houses two 'Honda Mobile Power Pack e' batteries

Under the seat, the SC e: houses two 'Honda Mobile Power Pack e' batteries, each weighing 10 kilograms, which limits under-seat storage space. Nevertheless, this setup is expected to provide a real-world range of approximately 100 kilometres. It is likely to have a more potent motor than the EM:1, potentially enabling a top speed of between 60 to 70 kmph.

While it's uncertain if the Honda SC e: will be introduced in the Indian market, Honda is gearing up to enter the electric two-wheeler sector in India in 2024. Additionally, it intends to offer a scooter with swappable batteries as part of its electric mobility plans.