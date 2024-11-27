Honda Activa e: Electric Scooter: In Pictures

Honda’s latest launch in the Indian market is the Activa e: electric scooter. Named after what is arguably Honda India’s most iconic scooter, the Activa e: is among the company’s first all-electric two-wheelers for the Indian market. It was revealed alongside the Honda QC 1, another electric scooter with a less powerful motor and a smaller battery pack. Bookings for both the Activa e: and the QC 1 will commence from January 1, 2025, with deliveries slated to begin from February.

Visually, the Activa e: gets a contemporary design with LED lighting for the headlamp, taillamp and indicators



The electric scooter can be had in five colour options- Pearl Shallow Blue, Pearl Misty White, Pearl Serenity Blue, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black.

The Honda Activa e: can be had with a full-colour seven-inch TFT display with features such as navigation, and OTA updates.

The scooter gets three ride modes- Econ, Standard and Sport, in addition to a dedicated reverse mode. Other features on the scooter include a smart key and a USB C port.

The scooter's suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a three-step adjustable rear shock. In terms of braking, the scooter gets a 160 mm disc up front and a rear drum brake.



The electric scooter can house two swappable 1.5 kWh battery packs underneath its seat. Honda claims a combined range of 102 km.

The Activa e: is equipped with a 6 kW electric motor and has a maximum torque of 22 Nm. Honda claims a top speed of 80 kmph for the e-scooter.



