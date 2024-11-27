Honda Activa e:, QC1 Electric Scooters Launch Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is all set to launch its first electric scooter for the Indian market today. At long last, India will meet the very first e-scooter from HMSI. In a series of promos released before its launch, Honda has confirmed a few key details of this electric scooter, which may bear the ‘e-Activa’ name.
The most recent teaser videos have shed light on the batteries and charging of Honda’s maiden electric scooter. One promo confirmed its first electric scooter for our market will come with two swappable batteries – named the Honda Power Pack e: – that will slot under the seat of the scooter. The clip also confirmed the scooter will have almost no underseat storage space once the batteries slot into place.
Another video provided a glimpse at the scooter's charging port, which hints at the possibility of tethered charging also being available for the scooter. It's worth noting this port design doesn't seem to adopt any of the existing light EV charging standards, but instead appears to be a model-specific design
Honda’s first electric scooter for India is expected to adopt swappable batteries.
A previous teaser shed light on the headlight and colour digital dashboard which displayed a 100 per cent battery and a range of 104 kilometres in the selected ‘Standard’ ride mode.
Soon the covers will be off from Honda's first electric scooter for the Indian market.
The stage is set and the event is about to begin, stay tuned.
Daiki Mihara, Vice President, Head motorcycles and power products electrification business, Honda Motor Co, kicks start the event by showing the vision of the transition from ICE to EV.
Honda already offers two electric scooters overseas, these are Cuv e and Icon e
Honda has already set up 83 battery-swapping points across India which has served electric three-wheelers so far and will now cater to its electric two-wheelers as well.
The new electric scooters will be rolled out across cities in India in a phased manner.
The new scooters will feature Honda's e:swap battery swapping technology.
Two electric two-wheelers set to debut today - one featuring a fixed battery and the other using Honda's battery-swapping tech.
Honda states that a battery swap can be executed in under a minute.
Honda will retail its electric offerings through its existing red-wing dealerships across the country in a phased manner.
Battery-swapping models will be offered in three cities initially while the fixed battery model will be available in half of the addressable market.
Here is a look at the warranty cover on the new electric scooters and the service packages offered.
Here is your first look at the electric scooters. The Honda Activa e: and the QC1.
Bookings for both scooters open from January 1, 2025.
Take a closer look at both electric scooters; the Activa e: and the QC1.
The Honda Activa e: has swappable batteries while Honda QC1 has a fixed battery setup.
Here is a look at some of the specifications and feature highlights of the new Honda Activa e:
Dimensions of the Actica e:
Take a look at how the dash will look like on the Actica e: along with its features and more.
The Activa e: features a 6kW electric motor that will give it a top speed of 80 kmph. Take a look at the key powertrain specifications:
The Activa e: will be offered in five colour options, take a look at the paint schemes on offer.
A closer look at the Honda Activa e:
Coming to the second electric offering, the Honda QC1, here are some of the model's key highlights.
The QC1 will be offered in five colour schemes.
Bookings for Honda's first set of electric two-wheelers will begin on January 1 and deliveries are slated to commence from February onwards. Buyers of the Honda electric scooters will get three complimentary services in the first year.
Prices for both electric scooters are likely to be announced in January 2025. Rounding off our blog with some of the specifications of both electric scooters.
Honda Activa e:
Honda QC1
