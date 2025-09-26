Honda CB350C Special Edition Launched At Rs 2.02 Lakh
- CB350C special edition launched
- Honda will rename CB350 models under the CB350C badge
- Priced above the two variants offered on the motorcycle
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the CB350C Special Edition at Rs 2.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Based on the standard CB350, the Special Edition gets a few cosmetic changes over the standard model in the form of new graphics and a special edition badge. Going forward, Honda will rename the base CB350 models under the CB350C badge.
The CB350C Special Edition comes in two paint options: Rebel Red Metallic and Matte Dune Brown. Both versions get striped graphics on the fuel tank, as well as the front and rear fenders. The split seat is finished in either tan or black, depending on the colour selected, while the pillion grab rail is finished in chrome instead of the black seen on the standard model.
The feature set remains the same and includes a digi-analogue instrument cluster with Honda’s Smartphone Voice Control, along with dual-channel ABS, Selectable Torque Control and an assist and slipper clutch.
Bookings are open and deliveries are slated to commence from the first week of October. At Rs 2.02 lakh, the CB350C Special Edition is positioned above the DLX (Rs 1.97 lakh) and DLX Pro (Rs 2 lakh) in Honda’s CB350 line-up.
All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Bengaluru
