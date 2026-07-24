Honda Unveils All-New CB500 In India; CB350 Range Gets New Colours For 2026
- All-new CB500 to be locally manufactured and launched before FY2027.
- 501cc single-cylinder engine produces 28bhp and 43.3Nm.
- CB350, CB350RS and CB350C receive fresh colours and graphics for 2026.
Honda has unveiled the all-new CB500 in India, previewing a larger-capacity retro roadster that will be manufactured locally and launched before FY2027. Sharing the stage is the 2026 CB350 range, which receives cosmetic updates in the form of new colours and graphics.
Honda has styled the CB500 similar to the CB350 but gets subtle design changes to differentiate it like the larger fuel tank, ribbed seat, larger fenders, different tail section and a chunkier exhaust. In terms of features, the motorcycle is equipped with a semi-digital instrument console, slipper clutch, selectable torque control and RoadSync smartphone connectivity. It will be offered in three variants, including alloy-wheel and a cross-spoke wheel version, with the top-spec model receiving exclusive graphics.
Also Read: Honda Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 Unveiled; Both To Be Locally Manufactured
For cycle parts, the motorcycle is suspended by telescopic fork at the front and gas-charged twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is handed by disc brakes at both ends and assisted by dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle ride on 19-17 inch wheel setup.
Although the CB500 borrows its classic styling cues from the CB350, it is built around an all-new platform. The motorcycle is powered by a 501cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that develops 28bhp and 43.3Nm of torque, making it Honda's largest air/oil-cooled single-cylinder motorcycle for the Indian market.
Also Read: Honda ADV 160 Unveiled in India Before Launch
Positioned above the CB350 family, the CB500 is expected to take on midsize retro motorcycles such as the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the BSA Gold Star 650. Local production is likely to play a key role in making the motorcycle competitively priced when it goes on sale.
Alongside the CB500, Honda has updated its CB350 lineup for 2026 with fresh colour schemes and revised graphics. The cosmetic update extends across the CB350, CB350RS and CB350C, giving the motorcycles a darker, more contemporary appearance while leaving the mechanical package unchanged.
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