150cc vs 200cc vs 350cc Bikes in India: Which Engine Segment Should You Choose in 2026?

The Indian motorcycle market has evolved significantly over the last five years. While 100-125cc motorcycles continue to dominate overall sales, there has been a lot going on in the 150cc, 200cc and 350cc segments. Buyers are no longer choosing motorcycles purely based on mileage, but are also looking at performance, touring capability, technology, comfort, and more.

But for someone who wants to buy a motorcycle, considering the sea of options, should you buy a 150cc commuter, a 200cc all-rounder or consider a 350cc premium motorcycle? While there’s no straight answer, it depends entirely on your riding style, daily usage, budget and long-term expectations. To make it easier, here is a detailed breakdown of what each segment offers in 2026.

The 150cc Segment: Commuting Sweet Spot

For years, the 150cc class has been India's favourite upgrade from basic commuters. It combines fuel efficiency with enough performance for city riding and occasional highway trips. Today's motorcycles are far more feature-rich than ever before, some offering TFT displays, Bluetooth connectivity, traction control, with ABS and LED lighting becoming common.

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A 150cc motorcycle makes the most sense if your daily riding is anywhere between 25-70 km daily and mostly spent in the city traffic. Here mileage still is a crucial factor and is closely followed by maintenance costs. Motorcycle in this segment are needed to be lightweight, easy to ride and maintain, and with affordable insurance. On the flipside, these bikes can feel underpowered on ghats, require planning for overtakes and aren’t fuel efficient at higher speeds.

Considering the above factors here are the top three popular 150cc bikes to consider:

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has established itself as one of the highest value-for-money offerings in the 150-160cc segment. Powered by a 163.2cc single-cylinder engine producing 16.6bhp, it delivers brisk performance while remaining light and easy to ride in urban traffic. Sharp styling, comfortable ergonomics, and Hero's extensive service network make it an ideal choice to consider.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

The Apache RTR 160 4V continues to be among the segment's benchmark motorcycles thanks to its impressive blend of performance, agility, and technology. Producing around 17.3 bhp, it remains one of the most powerful motorcycles in its class. Features such as ride modes, Bluetooth connectivity and a fully digital instrument cluster are particularly appealing to enthusiasts who want a sporty everyday motorcycle.

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

For buyers who prioritise refinement and comfort over outright performance, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is an excellent option. Its smooth engine, relaxed riding position and excellent fuel efficiency make daily commuting effortless. It is not the quickest motorcycle in the segment, but it will take you the distance without any hiccups.

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The 200cc Segment: Performance Sweet Spot

If you are looking for all-round performer, the 200cc class has quietly become the choice of many motorists. Modern 200cc motorcycles produce anywhere between 20-26 bhp, making them capable commuters while being genuinely fun on highways and twisty roads. They remain manageable for beginners yet satisfying enough for experienced riders. Many users consider this segment the perfect balance between affordability and excitement.

A 200cc bike works best if your usage involves a mix of city and highway riding, weekend rides, quick acceleration, and shar handling. Here you can build speed faster which equates to easier overtakes, premium features and confidence inspiring handling and braking. But you will also need to factor in lower mileage, slightly higher maintenance and insurance premiums and costlier tyres and other consumables.

And that brings us to the three most popular 200cc bikes to consider:

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

The Pulsar NS200 has been one of India's most affordable performance motorcycles for over a decade. Its 199.5cc liquid-cooled engine produces over 24bhp, offering strong acceleration, combined with sharp handling, and relatively low maintenance costs, makes the NS200 one of the best all-round motorcycles in its price bracket.

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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

The Apache RTR 200 4V offers one of the most complete packages offering respectable performance along with a long feature list. Ride modes, adjustable suspension, dual-channel ABS, Bluetooth connectivity, and excellent road manners make it perfect for city traffic and for weekend rides. For riders who prefer premium naked motorcycle with enjoyable performance without burning a hole in the pocket.

Hero XPulse 210

The XPulse 210 has redefined affordable adventure motorcycling in India. Powered by the new 210cc liquid-cooled engine producing over 24bhp, this one offers improved highway performance while retaining its off-road capabilities. Long-travel suspension, upright ergonomics and genuine dual-purpose ability make it the perfect choice for riders who have to tackle bad roads on daily commutes and love to go exploring on trails over the weekend.

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The 350cc Segment: Lifestyle & Capability

Unlike 150cc and 200cc motorcycles where practicality is the primary factor, 350cc motorcycles lean more towards emotional purchases. They're larger, heavier, more powerful and are designed more for highway cruising or leisure riding, rather than commuting. This category was created and maximised by Royal Enfield, which has today led to other brands also wanting a piece of the pie.

That said, you should consider a 350cc motorcycle if you do a lot of highway riding and tours, ride often with a pillion and seek premium ownership experience. Furthermore, with a 350cc motorcycle what you get is effortless highway performance, comfortable long-distance touring, and strong low-end torque. On the flipside, you will also need to consider the added weight of the motorcycle, higher purchase cost, premium service costs, and more relaxed rideability.

On that note, here are the top 350cc segment options to consider:

Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Classic 350 remains India's highest-selling premium motorcycle and continues to lead the segment. Its refined 349cc J-series engine produces around 20.2bhp while delivering smooth low-end torque that makes both city riding and highway cruising effortless. Combined with it are modern retro styling, a comfortable riding position and excellent resale value.

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Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Designed to bring younger and urban buyers into the Royal Enfield family, the Hunter 350 offers the same reliable J-series engine in a lighter, more agile package. Its compact dimensions, lower seat height and accessible pricing make it easier to ride in congested cities than most traditional 350cc motorcycles, while still retaining the relaxed character that Royal Enfield is known for.

Honda CB350

If Honda had to build the Classic 350, then, the CB350 would be it. Refinement and low vibrations from its 348.36cc engine deliver smooth power and strong cruising ability, while Honda's engineering ensures a premium fit-and-finish throughout. Comfortable ergonomics, high-quality components, and dependable reliability make the CB350 an attractive option for riders wanting refinement over thump.

Beyond Engine Capacity: What Else Should You Consider?

Choosing purely on engine size can be misleading. One needs to consider additional factors that can make a substantial impact on the ownership experience.

Weight matters more than you think, which is why a 350cc motorcycle can weigh over 180kg, while many 150cc bikes usually weigh below 150kg. For new riders or those navigating heavy urban traffic, that difference can affect confidence and ease of use.

Next is the relation between torque and power. For everyday riding, torque is often more useful than outright horsepower. A torquey 350cc feels effortless in traffic and on inclines, while a high-revving 200cc machine is better enjoyed at higher speeds.

Technology is the other key factor that a lot of buyers are interested in. Features once reserved for premium motorcycles—such as TFT displays, Bluetooth connectivity, traction control, dual-channel ABS, and ride modes—are now increasingly available in 150cc and 200cc bikes.

Cost of Ownership is only one part of the equation. Fuel bills, insurance premiums, service intervals, spare parts, and tyre replacement costs all add up as you move up the displacement ladder.

So, What Should You Buy Then?

Like we mentioned in the start, there is no one displacement to pick, but only the one that best matches your riding needs. As Indian motorcycles continue to become more refined, feature-rich, and efficient, the decision in 2026 is less about engine size alone and more about choosing a machine that complements your lifestyle. If your riding is split between the city, weekend getaways, and the occasional road trip, the 200cc segment offers the broadest appeal. But for those who live for long highway miles, the effortless character of a 350cc motorcycle is hard to beat, while everyday commuters won’t find better value other than the 150cc class.