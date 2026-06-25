Motorcycles with Dual-Channel ABS Under Rs. 2 Lakh: Hero Xtreme 125R, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Yamaha R15 V4 & More

A few years ago, dual-channel ABS was primarily offered on motorcycles that were priced above the Rs. 2 lakh mark. It is now available on motorcycles in the commuter, streetfighter and sportbike categories without breaching the Rs. 2 lakh mark. Dual-Channel ABS is of big help for riders who frequently deal with heavy traffic, unexpected obstacles, slippery surfaces, or longer commutes.

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) prevents the wheels from locking up when braking hard, keeping the motorcycle and rider in control. Single-channel ABS only controls the front wheel, whereas dual-channel ABS keeps the braking forced in check for both wheels. Whether you're a new rider or upgrading from a smaller commuter, motorcycles with dual-channel ABS offer an added layer of safety when it comes to emergency braking. Fortunately, there are several options in the market that don’t require the buyers to pay more than Rs. 2 lakh to avail this safety technology.

Let's take a look at some of the most popular motorcycles in the market that have dual-channel ABS that cost less than Rs. 2 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hero Xtreme 125R

Price: Rs. 1.07 Lakh onwards ('Xtreme 125R Dual Channel ABS' Variant)

The Hero Xtreme 125R is one of the few 125cc commuter bikes to feature dual-channel ABS, ensuring a high-tech safety feature is available for budget-conscious riders. The motorcycle also features a sporty riding experience for younger riders, an all-LED lighting package and an aggressive streetfighter-inspired design. It's easy to manoeuvre and lightweight, making it comfortable for everyday driving, but still fun to ride on open roads.

The dual-channel ABS provides better braking confidence, especially in emergency scenarios. The Xtreme 125R, along with its fuel-saving engine, high-quality styling and value, has emerged as one of the most attractive products in the entry-level performance commuter market.

Bajaj Pulsar N160

Price: Rs. 1.18 Lakh onwards (from 'Dual Channel Single Seat' Variant)

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 has proven to be one of the most well-rounded bikes in the 160cc class. In addition to dual-channel ABS, the rider receives a streamlined engine, a muscular streetfighter appearance, LED lighting and a comfortable riding position for everyday use. The motorcycle's low and mid-range performance is excellent, making it ideal for urban driving and still good for weekend cruising on the highway.

Dual-channel ABS adds to the overall rider confidence and enhances the bike's stable handling qualities. The Pulsar N160 is a popular upgrade from smaller commuters, thanks to its high-end styling, performance and affordability.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Price: Rs. 1.31 Lakh onwards (from 'Dual Channel ABS with USD' Variant)

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is one of the most equipped motorcycles in its category. The higher variants come with dual-channel ABS, ride modes, upside-down front forks, SmartXonnect connectivity and TVS's Glide Through Technology. The sporty engine and the sleek chassis design have earned it a solid reputation among performance fans who don't want to sacrifice everyday usability.

The dual-channel ABS provides an additional safety feature to an already impressive package. When paired with its engaging handling, cutting-edge technology and ergonomic design, the Apache RTR 160 4V is one of the top choices in the high-end 160cc class.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Price: Rs. 1.37 Lakh onwards (from '2Ch R-Mode' Variant)

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is one of the most technology-packed motorcycles in the segment. It offers ride modes, traction control, adjustable suspension, SmartXonnect connectivity, and dual-channel ABS, making it particularly appealing to enthusiasts. The motorcycle's responsive engine and sharp chassis provide an engaging riding experience across both city roads and twisty highways.

The dual-channel ABS works alongside the bike's advanced electronics package to improve rider confidence in varying conditions. Combined with its track-inspired features and everyday usability, the Apache RTR 200 4V continues to stand out as one of the most complete performance motorcycles in its class.

Bajaj Pulsar N250

Price: Rs. 1.38 Lakh onwards (from 'Standard' Variant)

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 is the new addition to the Bajaj Pulsar lineup, offering a more powerful engine and upgraded specifications for those looking for a more affordable quarter-litre motorcycle. It features dual-channel ABS, ride modes, a refined engine, LED lighting and a comfortable upright riding position. The high torque output allows for easy riding in urban areas with relaxed riding at highway speeds.

The dual-channel ABS enhances safety in normal riding conditions and matches the bike's road manners. The N250's ergonomic design, impressive performance and comprehensive set of features make it one of the most functional motorcycles in its class.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Price: Rs. 1.46 Lakh onwards (from 'NS 200 DC USD' Variant)

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has always been known for its performance-oriented nature. The motorcycle is equipped with a liquid-cooled engine that provides excellent high-end performance without sacrificing everyday usability. The NS200 has been updated recently with upside-down forks, LED lighting and dual-channel ABS, making it relevant in a very competitive segment.

The dual-channel ABS provides added safety in extreme driving and braking conditions. The NS200's sporty engine, agile handling, and unique streetfighter design make it a popular choice among performance-focused, budget-conscious fans.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Price: Rs. 1.62 Lakh onwards (from 'Dapper Grey, Graphite Grey and Rio White' Mid Variants)

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has dual-channel ABS on its higher models and a significantly different ride quality than the brand's standard motorcycles. The Hunter is lighter and more compact than the previous model, and much easier to manoeuvre in urban traffic, built on the modern J-platform. Other features include an upright riding stance, a low 800 mm seat height, alloy wheels on select models and Royal Enfield's refined 349 cc engine.

The dual-channel ABS provides greater confidence in braking for normal riding, especially in unpredictable urban environments. The Hunter 350's ergonomic design, unique roadster styling and urban appeal have made it one of the most popular motorcycles among younger riders and first-time buyers of Royal Enfield.

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Price: Rs. 1.62 Lakh onwards ('Standard' and ‘Deluxe’ Variants)

The Yamaha MT-15 V2 is considered to be one of the most fun-to-ride 150cc motorcycles available. It features dual-channel ABS, Yamaha's Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology, a light chassis and Yamaha's famous Deltabox frame. The bike also has a sporty naked bike design, LED lighting, upside-down front forks and traction control on select models.

The dual-channel ABS helps complement the bike's handling prowess and boosts rider confidence when riding at higher speeds. The MT-15 V2, with its impressive power, fuel efficiency, and light weight, continues to be a favourite among enthusiasts for its versatility and fun on the road nature.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Price: Rs. 1.90 Lakh onwards (from Maroon and Black Variants)

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is continuing to uphold one of the most popular motorcycle nameplates in India. The higher variants come with dual-channel ABS and the brand's modern J-series engine, which offers much greater refinement than previous generations. The motorcycle maintains its signature long-stroke character, upright riding position and iconic design that has been the hallmark of the Bullet for decades.

The dual-channel ABS enhances braking safety without compromising the relaxed riding experience that the motorcycle is renowned for. The Bullet 350's heritage value, customisation options, and touring capabilities make it a popular choice for those who want to experience the Royal Enfield legacy.

Yamaha R15 V4

Price: Rs. 1.71 Lakh onwards (from 'Standard' Variant)

Yamaha R15 V4 is one of the most sophisticated motorcycles in its class. It's based on Yamaha's bigger supersport models, with dual-channel ABS and traction control, a quick shifter on the higher-specification models, upside-down front forks and aerodynamic bodywork. The VVA engine provides good performance with excellent fuel economy.

The dual-channel ABS adds to the track-oriented nature of the motorcycle and offers extra confidence when braking aggressively. The R15 V4 is one of the most sought-after sportbikes in India, thanks to its handling, tech and race-inspired styling.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Price: Rs. 1.93 Lakh onwards (from 'Halcyon' Variant)

The Classic 350 is a Royal Enfield motorcycle that combines classic design with modern technology and safety features. The Halcyon variant introduces dual-channel ABS, and the upgraded J-series engine, enhanced ride control and a much more streamlined ownership experience than previous generations. Its retro styling and iconic silhouette still appeal to all ages.

The dual-channel ABS gives the rider greater confidence without compromising the relaxed and easy-going nature of the motorcycle. The Classic 350's ergonomic design, touring capabilities, and timeless style make it one of the most popular high-end motorcycles in India.

Jawa 42

Price: Rs. 1.84 Lakh onwards (from 'All Star Black' Variant)

The Jawa 42 brings with it a retro-styling with a more modern and youthful character. The higher variants come with a liquid-cooled engine, alloy wheels, LED lighting, and a modern design that sets it apart from the more retro-looking motorcycles. It's also relatively low to the ground and lightweight, which makes it approachable for newer riders.

The dual-channel ABS provides an additional level of safety and enhances the agile handling qualities of the motorcycle. The Jawa 42's performance, its unique design, and its engaging riding experience make it a strong contender in the retro-modern motorcycle market.