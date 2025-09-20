HomeNews & Reviews
Royal Enfield 350 Motorcycle Range To Be Available On Flipkart From Sept 22

Under the partnership, buyers in five cities will be able to purchase their preferred 350 cc Royal Enfield motorcycle via the e-commerce platform.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 20, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield's 350 cc range to be listed for sale on Flipkart
  • Commences from September 22, 2025
  • Initially only available in five cities

Royal Enfield has partnered with e-commerce platform Flipkart for online retail of its 350 cc motorcycle range. Models such as the Classic 350, Goan Classic 350, Bullet 350, Meteor 350 and the Hunter 350 will be listed on the e-commerce platform from September 22, with the option to purchase offered to interested buyers in five cities initially.
 

Also read: GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Classic 350, Hunter Prices Slashed; Himalayan, Super Meteor Pricier By Up To Rs 29,500
 

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 2

For now, only buyers in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai will be offered the option to order the motorcycles via the e-commerce platform. Royal Enfield notes that customers on Flipkart will also be offered a range of flexible payment options for the 350 cc motorcycle of their choice. Post ordering, other matters related to sales, registration, delivery and after-sales services will be taken over by the customer’s selected Royal Enfield dealer.
 

Also read: GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Himalayan, Guerrilla 450 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 22,000
 

2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched

Commenting on the partnership with Flipkart, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors Ltd., & CEO - Royal Enfield, said, “Partnering with Flipkart allows us to meet today’s digital-first customers where they are, requiring a simple, convenient way to explore and purchase their motorcycles online. Currently available in five cities, and more coming soon, we are providing flexibility & convenience in the purchase journey, while ensuring the final handover through our authorised dealer partners keeps the experience personal, seamless, and true to Royal Enfield.”
 

Also read: 2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched At Rs 1.96 Lakh
 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Image 12

Royal Enfield has also iterated that all customers purchasing motorcycles via Flipkart will avail the same GST benefits as offered to customers walking into dealerships. The company had earlier in the month announced a downward revision in prices of its 350 cc range by up to Rs 20,000 owing to the implementation of the new GST 2.0 rates starting September 22. However, the rest of the brand’s larger displacement models, including the likes of the Scram, Himalayan and the 650 cc range, are set to get dearer by up to Rs 29,500.

