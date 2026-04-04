2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets New Base Premium Variant: Priced At Rs 1.50 Lakh

Shortly after launching the updated Guerrilla 450, Royal Enfield has updated the Hunter 350 lineup with the introduction of a new variant, along with fresh colour options. The motorcycle now gets a new Base Premium variant, priced at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in a single Tarmac Black paint scheme.

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The newly introduced Base Premium variant sits above the entry-level Factory Black variant, which is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom). The key difference between the two comes in the form of alloy wheels and tubeless tyres on the new variant. It also features a 55W halogen headlamp, compared to the 35W unit on the base version.

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In addition to the new variant, Royal Enfield has expanded the colour options for the top-spec trim. The updated palette now includes Mumbai Yellow, featuring blue and orange highlights with white stripes, and Moonshot White, which gets graphic elements inspired by celestial themes. Both these new colour options are priced at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Mechanically, the Hunter 350 remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by the 349 cc air/oil-cooled engine, producing 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. A slip and assist clutch continues to be offered as standard.

With this update, the Hunter 350 lineup now comprises four variants – Base, Base Premium, Mid and Top, with prices ranging from Rs 1.38 lakh to Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).