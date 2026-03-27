Royal Enfield App Updated: Navigation Now Works With Phone Screen Locked

On the sidelines of launching the 2026 Guerrilla 450, Royal Enfield has also introduced an updated version of its mobile application. The latest update gets a host of new features and claimed improvements, which, according to the manufacturer, are based on user feedback received over the years.

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One of the highlights is improved navigation usability. The app now supports full-screen navigation even when the phone screen is locked on Android devices. Previously, navigation required the smartphone screen to always remain unlocked, which not only made it less convenient during rides but also led to significant battery drain. We expect this function to roll out for iOS devices in the coming days.

The app also introduces auto-lock and auto-wakeup functionality, allowing the screen to manage itself more effectively during use. Alongside this, Royal Enfield says overall performance has been optimised to extend battery life and minimise device heating, especially during longer rides where continuous navigation is in use.

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Another addition is instant route sharing, enabling users to quickly send navigation routes via messaging or social media platforms. The app now also supports importing GPX files and even Google Maps routes directly, which will essentially make it easier to plan and follow custom routes. Moreover, a new persistent navigation feature ensures that users can resume directions from where they left off, even if the app is interrupted or closed in the midst of a ride.

The update also brings quick-access favourites, allowing riders to set commonly used destinations such as home or office for one-tap navigation. Additionally, Royal Enfield has moved to a unified global app experience, which aims at providing consistency in features and usability across different regions.