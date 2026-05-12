Honda WN7 Electric Bike Design Patented In India
- 9.3 kWh fixed battery with claimed range of 130 km
- 20-80 per cent rapid charging in 30 minutes
- UK prices & availability for Honda WN7 already announced
The Honda WN7, the brand’s first electric motorcycle is the production model of the “EV Fun Concept” showcased at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan. The WN7’s specifications were revealed at the EICMA 2025 show and now, Honda has patented the design of the WN7 in India. What is the WN7? And is Honda planning to launching this electric motorcycle in India anytime soon? Let’s take a look at the Honda WN7.
Also Read: Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled
Honda WN7 Battery & Range
The Honda WN7 features a fixed lithium-ion battery with a claimed range of 130 km on a single charge. The Combined Charging System Type 2 (CCS2) charger is said to enable rapid charging from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. A conventional home charger is claimed to take less than 3 hours to fully charge the Honda WN7.
Honda WN7 Performance
According to Honda, the WN7’s performance rivals 600 cc internal combustion engine rivals in output, and 1,000 cc ICE models in torque. Two power versions will be offered, including a 18kW power version with a liquid-cooled motor for A2 licence holders and 11 kW power version for A1 licence holders. A 5-inch TFT display will offer Honda RoadSync connectivity system and allied features.
Honda WN7 Price
In the UK, Honda has announced prices starting at GBP 12,999 (approximately Rs. 16.80 lakh under current exchange rates). The WN7 is expected to arrive in UK dealerships sometime this year, but so far availability has not been announced for other markets like India.
Will the Honda WN7 be launched in India?
It’s difficult to speculate if Honda is indeed planning to launch the WN7 in India. In the past, Honda’s design patent applications in India have largely been to register for intellectual property rights, or to register one or two features, or design elements, and not the final product itself.
Also Read: Affordable Honda Electric Bike Revealed In Patents
So far, there’s no indication that the Honda WN7 will, in fact, be launched in India. If at all Honda looks at an electric motorcycle for the Indian market, it is likely to be a more mass-market and affordable product focussed on volumes than a niche and expensive performance-oriented product like the WN7.
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