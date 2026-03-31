2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex – First Ride Review: The Update That Changes Everything

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has always been one of those motorcycles that felt like it was just one step away from being genuinely brilliant. It had the right engine, the right chassis and the right attitude to be a proper roadster, but something about it never quite allowed it to deliver its full potential on the road.

After spending a full day riding the updated 2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 over a little more than 140 kilometres for a round trip from Guwahati to Shillong, it becomes very clear that Royal Enfield has finally addressed the one thing that was holding the motorcycle back. With the introduction of the new Apex variant, the Guerrilla 450 now feels more focused, more confident and far more enjoyable to ride the way it was always meant to be ridden. So, if you have test ridden the Guerrilla 450 before or already own one, then this review should help well to understand how much the motorcycle has improved now.

What all is new?

The biggest change for the 2026 Guerrilla 450 is the introduction of the new Apex variant, which shifts the character of the Guerrilla 450 towards being more road-focused than before. The most significant update comes in the form of the new Vredestein Centauro ST+ tyres. These are proper road-biased tyres and this single change has had a far bigger impact on the motorcycle than one would expect from what appears to be a small update on paper.

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Royal Enfield has also revised the ergonomics slightly. The seat and footpeg position remain unchanged, but the handlebar is now formed out of aluminium that is flatter, wider and positioned slightly lower and a bit further forward. The result is a stance that feels a touch sportier than before while still retaining the comfort and low seat accessibility that the Guerrilla 450 is known for.

Visually, the Apex variant also stands apart with the addition of a headlamp cowl, a removable pillion seat cowl and new graphics. The three new colour options, two with graphics and one in solid colour, have been put together well. In my opinion, I liked the red shade the most, as it gives the motorcycle a sportier appeal, as it somewhat reminds me of the Ducati Monster from the 80s. Overall, the design additions suit the motorcycle quite well.

Another small but useful update comes in the form of a firmware upgrade for the instrument console. Earlier, for the connected features, the screen had to remain switched on for the connection to stay active when using navigation, which often caused heating and higher battery drain on the phone. With the new update, the connection now continues even when the screen is turned off, making the system far more practical in everyday use. For now, this update is available only for Android devices, while support for iOS users is expected to follow soon.

Also Read: Royal Enfield App Updated: Navigation Now Works With Phone Screen Locked

What all is the same?

Mechanically, the Guerrilla 450 remains unchanged. It continues with the same Sherpa 452cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine registering a peak power output of 39.47bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. Gearbox duties continue to be handled by a 6-speed gearbox that is assisted by a slipper clutch. Furthermore, the chassis is the same steel tubular type and the suspension setup is also the same, with Showa telescopic front end and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear.

The riding position in terms of seat height and footpeg placement also remains identical to the earlier version, which means the motorcycle still retains its approachable and easy-to-ride nature. The overall design, apart from the small additions seen on the Apex variant, remains familiar as well.

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How much of a difference has it made?

This is where the update makes the biggest impact.

In the past, the Guerrilla 450 always felt like a motorcycle that had more potential than it was able to deliver. The block-pattern tyres never offered enough grip when ridden enthusiastically, and the front end would often feel slightly nervous, especially when pushing the motorcycle harder on the highway or through a series of corners. It required constant steering corrections and would leave you more tired than anticipated after a longer ride.

With the new Vredestein tyres, the difference is immediately noticeable. There is a much stronger sense of grip right from the moment you start riding. Whether it is riding through traffic, leaning into corners, riding through a sequence of bends or even making small corrections mid-corner, the motorcycle now feels significantly more stable and predictable.

The revised handlebar also plays a big role here. Because it is flatter and wider, the steering now feels more precise and requires noticeably less effort. Instead of feeling like you are constantly trying to keep the motorcycle in control, the bike now feels more composed and confidence-inspiring. The added grip from the tyres has also improved braking performance and made the ABS feel less intrusive than before.

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Royal Enfield has also tweaked the mapping of the ride modes, which has made the throttle response slightly smoother and more linear. The power delivery is easier to modulate, and getting on and off the throttle feels cleaner, which adds to the overall refinement of the riding experience.

Pricing

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex variant has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Apex Red colour, while the Apex Black and Apex Green versions are priced slightly higher at Rs 2.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The introductory pricing is part of a limited-period celebratory offer that is associated to Royal Enfield’s milestone year and the production achievements of the Sherpa platform.

Verdict

The 2026 Guerrilla 450, with the introduction of the Apex variant, finally feels like a motorcycle that has found its true identity. The update does not change the fundamentals of the bike, but it improves the areas that mattered the most.

With the new road-focused tyres, the revised ergonomics and minor software tweaks, the motorcycle now feels sharper, more stable and far more enjoyable to ride enthusiastically. More importantly, it finally delivers the confidence that the engine and chassis always had the potential to offer.

In simple terms, the Apex variant does not transform the Guerrilla 450 into a completely different motorcycle, but it unlocks what it was always capable of being. And that, in itself, makes this one of the most meaningful updates the bike could have received.