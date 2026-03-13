car&bike Awards 2026: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Crowned Modern Classic Motorcycle of the Year

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is the 2026 car&bike Awards Modern Classic Motorcycle of the Year. Launched in March 2025, the Classic 650 extends Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins family with a gorgeous design, impressive details and a proven parallel-twin engine. The Classic 650’s contenders for the award in this category included the Yezdi Roadster and the Triumph Thruxton 400.

With its timeless modern classic design and iconic Royal Enfield “Classic” silhouette, the Classic 650 is a chrome-laden, gorgeous motorcycle that is a guaranteed head-turner. From the iconic single round headlight with the “tiger eye” pilot lamps to generous chrome finishes, even on the switchgear, and the signature pinstriping on the bodywork, the Classic 650 nails the period-correct look to the T.

The upright riding position with the mid-positioned footpegs offer a comfortable riding position. In terms of dynamics, it’s no corner carving sports bike, but maintains composure and stability even when pushed around corners, although it’s let down by footpeg clearance.

The tried and tested 648 cc, parallel-twin engine producing 46.4 bhp and 52.3 Nm has familiar performance. Even though the 243 kerb weight makes the Classic 650 feel not very urgent when it comes to outright acceleration, the nature of the state of tune of the 650 Twin platform complements the Classic 650’s character and personality.

Overall, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 makes quite an impression – be it its drop-dead gorgeous looks, smooth and refined performance and engaging dynamics. In the end, it’s a modern classic motorcycle done right, and gets the jury’s thumbs up to be the winner in its category.