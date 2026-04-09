Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 2.79 Lakh
- First Flying Flea store opens in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.
- Flying Flea C6 will also be available with battery-as-a-service.
- Retro-style electric motorcycle has a top speed of 115 kmph.
At last, Royal Enfield's first-ever electric motorcycle is now on sale in India – albeit in a single city, for the time being. The Flying Flea C6, which debuted in 2024, has been rolled out at a price of Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom), and it can also be had with a battery-as-a-service plan, which lowers the initial purchase price to Rs 1.99 lakh. This places Royal Enfield's maiden EV in unique territory, because while it may not have a direct rival, it is priced rather close to the Ultraviolette F77, which is a vastly more powerful electric sport bike. The C6 will be retailed via dedicated Flying Flea stores, the first of which has been inaugurated today in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. Deliveries will begin in May, and the motorcycle will be introduced in other cities in a phased manner, the company said in a statement.
Also Read: Flying Flea C6 Review: Royal Enfield’s Electric Gamble?
2026 Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Battery and performance
At the core of the Flying Flea C6 is a 3.91 kWh battery, which powers a permanent magnet motor developing a peak 20.6 bhp at 3,500 rpm and a peak 60 Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheel via belt drive. Since the C6 weighs just 124 kg, it can do 0-60 kmph in just 3.7 seconds, and hit a top speed of 115 kmph.
2026 Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Range and charging
The low weight of the motorcycle also means it has a reasonably high range for a motorcycle that's also quick. Royal Enfield promises a range of up to 154 km (Indian Driving Cycle), and even real-world range should be in triple digits.
Royal Enfield has built a 2.2 kW onboard charger into the Flying Flea C6, which can charge the motorcycle fully in two hours and 15 minutes when plugged into a 16-amp wall socket. The company claims charging from 20 to 80 per cent takes just a little over an hour, and the motorcycle will also come with three selectable charging speeds – Rapid, Standard and Trickle.
Also Read: 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets New Base Premium Variant: Priced At Rs 1.50 Lakh
2026 Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Design and dimensions
Inspired by the original Flying Flea motorcycle from the 1940s, which was developed for the battlefield, the C6 has more than a hint of yesteryear to its design. It is unrivalled in the way it looks, especially when it comes to electric motorcycles, with one of its defining design highlights being the forged aluminium girder fork, paired with an articulating mudguard. Also unique is the finned magnesium casing for the battery.
The C6 employs a 19-inch wheel at each end, shod in thin 90/90-section Ceat tyres. Seat height is rated at 823 mm, while ground clearance is rated at 207 mm. The tank area houses the start button for the motorcycle, along with a 15-watt wireless phone charging pad. The pillion seat is removable, and the footpegs are adjustable.
2026 Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Tech and safety
In keeping with the retro theme, the Flying Flea C6 has a round 3.5-inch TFT touchscreen dash, which houses a variety of vehicle functions, including selectable energy regeneration levels. In addition to the wireless charger, the C6 also has a 27-watt USB-C charge port, and the bike comes with an electronic handlebar lock.
In terms of safety, the C6 employs a disc brake at either end, coupled with lean angle-sensing anti-lock braking system (ABS) and traction control (TCS).
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