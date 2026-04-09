BMW F 450 GS India Launch On April 23

BMW Motorrad has confirmed that the F 450 GS will be launched in India on April 23. The F 450 GS, in India, will essentially serve as the new entry-level model in the brand’s GS lineup. The motorcycle is being manufactured locally at TVS Motor Company’s Hosur facility, with production having commenced in late 2025.

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The F 450 GS has generated considerable interest, particularly following the discontinuation of the G 310 GS in India. First showcased as a concept at EICMA 2024, the model was later revealed in production form at EICMA 2025, while it also made an appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, though in its concept form.

In terms of design, the motorcycle carries forward the familiar GS styling, with cues borrowed from larger models in the lineup. Up front, it features a four-way X-shaped LED daytime running light, reminiscent of the lighting signature seen on the R 1300 GS. The bike also gets a 6.5-inch TFT display for instrumentation and rider information.

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The F 450 GS rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, paired with dual-purpose tyres. BMW will offer the motorcycle in multiple variants, including Basic, Exclusive, Sport and the more off-road-focused GS Trophy trim. The latter also features BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) system as standard and comes as an option on other variants.

Powering the motorcycle is a 420 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 47 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes equipped with a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter as standard. BMW claims a top speed of 165 kmph, along with a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 5.9 seconds. The motorcycle has a 14-litre fuel tank and a claimed fuel efficiency of over 26 kmpl.

Once launched, the F 450 GS will enter the growing sub-500 cc adventure segment as a more premium offering, with an expected price set upwards of Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom).