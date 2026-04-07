Flying Flea C6 Review: Royal Enfield’s Electric Gamble?

The Flying Flea C6 is Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle, which is expected to launch sometime in May 2026. We spent a day riding the C6 around Chennai, getting to know what this Royal Enfield electric motorcycle is like. More importantly, the C6 is the beginning of Royal Enfield's EV journey, and will be followed by the S6 and others, under the Flying Flea brand. Does it make a strong impression? Read on.

The Flying Flea Brand

If there’s another brand as iconic as the ubiquitous ‘Bullet’ in the Royal Enfield hall-of-fame, then it’s the ‘Flying Flea’. Both are an integral part of British history, both participated in military battles during World War II, and very soon, both would be available for sale alongside each other in India.

The original 125cc fast and lightweight Flying Flea motorbikes were airdropped behind the enemy lines, rendering speed, agility and access to the allied soldiers during World War II. These machines, in a combat role, could tackle a variety of terrain and access places beyond reach for the heavy artillery. Royal Enfield decided to engineer this biking marvel back into existence, maintaining a similar form but powered by modern EV technology.

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Design

Royal Enfield is one name that truly embodies the classic spirit and has been at the forefront of the retro movement in India since time immemorial. But this one is different. Flying Flea C6 is the first electric bike from Royal Enfield, and with a rather unconventional appearance. You may be able to point out visual similarities in a lot of other models in the country claiming a retro DNA, this one, however, surely stands out as a true cynosure, grabbing every microsecond of attention that comes its way and turning every glance into a stare.

Flying Flea C6 carries a simplistic design demonstrating a minimalist approach. It may not fit into the definition of a typical Royal Enfield persona in India, as you would imagine, though. An exoskeleton frame made of forged aluminium with bolted joints and retro styled girder forks gives C6 a unique character. Being true to the classic design traditions, it comes with a round headlamp with a reflected beam set-up, coupled with a modern, slick, round touch-activated TFT display.

The large 19" cast aluminium wheels clad in 90/90 rubber stand out on a rather small frame. Bobber styling for C6 does add a bit of swag to the Flying Flea’s first market offering, but it will still take some time to impress someone not privy to the glorious history of the Flying Flea nameplate. The pillion seat can, however, be added as a practical upgrade.

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Powertrain & Tech

Flying Flea comes equipped with a lithium-ion battery using Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NMC) chemistry, offering a high energy density configuration for peak performance. The 3.91 kWh battery promises an IDC range of 154 km, claims a 0-60 kmph sprint in mere 3.7sec and can reach a maximum speed of 115kmph.

There are five preset riding modes, including City, Touring, Performance, Eco and Custom. The last one is quite interesting as it lets you adjust a host of bike electronics to suit your individual riding style. ABS, Traction Control, Power Output, Throttle Mapping, Regen – while coasting and Regen – while braking, all of it can be customised. The bike also lets you shift modes on the fly simply by twisting the dial on the left handlebar.

At 124kg of kerb weight, C6 is at least 55kg lighter than any other Royal Enfield on sale today, and a torque output of 60 Nm puts it in the league of heavyweights in the stable, like Interceptor and Super Meteor 650. Also, it may be the smallest bike from Royal Enfield, but it is fitted with large 19” wheels, both front and rear, connected to a belt drive instead of a chain.

In the safety department, too, Flying Flea C6 boasts of a dual-channel lean angle sensing ABS and Traction Control. Further, the Flying Flea app provides for other safety and security features, including location tracking, geo-fencing, theft alert, and more.

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Battery & Range

An onboard IP67-rated 2.2kW charger, built into the motorcycle, reduces the bulk of the charging unit and lets you move around carrying just the cable (available in two different lengths), making it easier to pack while on the move. Flying Flee C6 isn’t dependent on a special port or dedicated charging station for a recharge. All it needs is a regular 16 Amp wall mount socket for charging the battery. Royal Enfield claims a 20-80% charge top-up in just around 60 minutes; in other words, it gives you 1km of distance for every minute of charging.

The magnesium alloy casing has been used for battery protection, helps keep a check on the weight and performs better when it comes to heat dissipation.

Ride & Handling

The first look at the bike may give you an impression of slightly odd proportions, but as you take on the saddle, the ergonomics appear to be well sorted out. The handlebars are well within reach, giving a nice, slight elbow bend, an upright back and slightly forward pegged footrests, making it a comfortable bike to sit on.

C6 doesn’t come with a physical key; instead, you can unlock the bike by using a numeric pin. We were told the same can be done using the smartphone app, which will be made public at the time of the official launch.

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The two-way throttle allows not only the forward but also the reverse motion for the bike. It also doubles up as a trigger for initiating regeneration. The quality of switchgear feels premium and built to last, but the turn indicator placement is not very intuitive, and it will take some effort to get used to.

The motor spins the wheels with a linear acceleration build-up, offering a smooth power delivery. Eco mode seems fairly adequate for regular city driving needs. Although C6 comes into its full character when switched into the Sports mode, because that’s when it leaps forward with a sudden break of inertia, showing what it’s capable of.

The bike is very nimble and agile, easy to manoeuvre on public roads. The front end feels precise and ready to take on sudden shifts in direction. Ride quality overall could have been better, though; stiffer suspension and a hard seat did not indicate comfort for long hours of being on the saddle.

Other features like the cruise control and smart turn-by-turn navigation projected on display surely makes riding a breeze. Despite thinner tyres, C6 felt very stable and confidence-inspiring at high speeds. It may be a different story, though, while tackling loose gravel roads or wet riding conditions, something we will be able to comment on when we get the bike for a detailed road test post official launch.

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Price & Availability

Multiple sightings of the C6 test mules suggest we are very close to the launch, and perhaps getting to see it in showrooms may be as early as May 2026.

Though there’s no official price indication given by Royal Enfield so far, we expect C6 to be priced between Rs 2 lakh and 3 lakh. Flying Flea may also not get exclusive dealership showrooms and is likely to be sold through select dealers from within the existing Royal Enfield network.

Verdict

Unlike the other traditional classics from Royal Enfield in the past, with an indomitable form comprising a large tank, wide seat, upright stance and an intimidating thump. Here, the bike takes a back seat and lets the rider take the lead. Like a battle-worthy loyal steed, Flying Flea C6 seems eager to execute a command and is loaded with rider aids that can be personalised based on individual requirements. It’s a modern bike trying to appeal to the purist, managing to settle somewhere in between. With a super light-weight, slender body, well-behaved dynamics, and a host of rider aids, it surely is a hell of an easy machine to ride. and enjoyable too.

Written by - Aashish Bhardwaj