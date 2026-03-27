2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched At Rs 2.49 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the 2026 Guerrilla 450 in India, with prices starting at Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The update introduces a revised variant lineup, including a new Apex trim, while the earlier entry-level Analogue variant has been discontinued. Alongside this, the motorcycle gets updated tyres, ergonomic changes in the new trim and new colour options across the range.

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The biggest talking point is the new Apex variant, which is positioned as a more road-focused version of the Guerrilla 450. It comes equipped with road-biased 17-inch Vredestein Centuro ST tyres and features revised ergonomics. This is achieved through a new, flatter aluminium handlebar, positioned 55 mm lower and 57 mm further forward, resulting in a slightly more committed riding stance compared to the standard variants.

Visually, the Apex trim gets subtle distinguishing elements, including a headlamp cowl and a pillion seat cowl finished in the respective shade of the motorcycle. It is offered in three colour options – a red with black finish priced at Rs 2.49 lakh, along with matte black with grey and red highlights, and a green shade, both priced at Rs 2.56 lakh.

Variant Colourways Prices (ex-showroom Chennai) Apex Apex Red Rs 2.49 lakh Apex Black Rs 2.56 lakh Apex Green Rs 2.56 lakh Twilight Blue Rs 2.49 lakh Dash Shadow Ash Rs 2.67 lakh Smoke Silver Rs 2.67 lakh Peix Bronze Rs 2.67 lakh Flash Brava Blue Rs 2.72 lakh

The existing Dash and Flash variants continue with updates. These now get new CEAT grip XL tyres, which are claimed to feature revised compounds offering 8 per cent better dry grip and 17 per cent better wet grip. The Dash variant is available in a new blue colour option priced at Rs 2.49 lakh, while existing shades such as Shadow Ash, Bronze and Silver are offered at Rs 2.67 lakh. The top-spec Flash trim continues in the Brava Blue finish, priced at Rs 2.72 lakh. It also features a headlight grill and knuckle guards, both of which are offered as standard on this trim.

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In addition to the tyre update, Royal Enfield has also recalibrated the ABS to suit the new setup. While the ride modes remain unchanged – Street and Sport – the brand says they have been refined for improved response. With the base Analogue trim now discontinued, all variants of the Guerrilla 450 are now offered with the circular 4-inch TFT display, which offers Google Maps-powered navigation.

Mechanically, the Guerrilla 450 remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by the 452 cc, liquid-cooled Sherpa engine, producing 40 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The RE Guerrilla 450 was earlier priced between Rs 2.56 lakh and Rs 2.72 lakh. Although the top-end prices remain the same, the entry-level price for the 2026 model is cheaper by Rs 7,000.

All prices ex-showroom