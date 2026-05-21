Mercedes-Benz GLE And GLS Night Edition SUVs Launched: Prices Start At Rs 1.05 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the GLE and GLS Night Edition SUVs in the country, with prices starting at Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom). The Night edition is essentially a package that adds a darker visual theme and bespoke interior elements for the models. Both Night Edition models will be available in limited numbers.

Models Price (ex-showroom) GLE 300d Night Edition Rs 1.05 crore GLE 450 Night Edition Rs 1.14 crore GLS 450 Night Edition Rs 1.41 crore GLS 450d Night Edition Rs 1.43 crore

Mercedes-Benz GLE Night Edition

The GLE Night Edition is available in two variants: GLE 300d priced at Rs 1.05 crore and GLE 450 priced at Rs 1.14 crore (both ex-showroom). The GLE Night Edition diesel commands a premium of Rs 5 lakh over the standard diesel variant, while the petrol version costs Rs 3.50 lakh more than the regular GLE 450.

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Compared to the standard SUV, the Night Edition adds a blacked-out exterior treatment along with exclusive Alpine Grey and Obsidian Black paint options. Alpine Grey is unique to the Night Edition lineup and is not offered on the regular GLE range.

As for the interior, the SUV gets black Nappa leather upholstery, Anthracite open-pore oak wood trim and a Head-Up Display as standard. Mercedes-Benz has also equipped the GLE Night Edition with Airmatic air suspension, which is being offered as an additional upgrade over the regular GLE.

No changes are made under the hood. The GLE 300d is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 265 bhp and 550 Nm, while the GLE 450 uses a 3.0-litre petrol engine developing 375 bhp and 500 Nm. Both are paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive system.

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Mercedes-Benz GLS Night Edition

The larger GLS Night Edition follows a similar formula and is being offered in GLS 450 and GLS 450d forms, priced at Rs 1.41 crore and Rs 1.43 crore respectively (ex-showroom). The GLS Night Edition petrol carries a premium of Rs 3.50 lakh over the standard GLS 450, while the diesel variant is priced Rs 3.30 lakh higher than the regular GLS 450d.

Like the GLE, the GLS Night Edition receives darkened exterior styling elements along with the same Alpine Grey and Obsidian Black paint finishes. The cabin also mirrors the GLE Night Edition with black Nappa leather upholstery, Anthracite open-pore oak trim and a standard Head-Up Display.

Powering the GLS 450 is a 3.0-litre inline-six petrol engine producing 375 bhp and 500 Nm, while the GLS 450d gets a 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine belting out 362 bhp and 750 Nm. Both variants come equipped with Airmatic suspension, all-wheel drive and a 9-speed automatic transmission.