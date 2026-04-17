Mercedes-Benz C-Class Electric Interior & Cabin Details Revealed

The new all-electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class is set to make a public debut next week on April 20, 2026. Ahead of its official reveal, the carmaker has released images and details of the cabin, offering key information. In terms of layout, Mercedes will keep it similar to the GLC electric’s cabin, offering a 39.1-inch edge-to-edge MBUX Hyperscreen, a panoramic glass roof with 162 illuminated stars and just a handful of physical buttons.

Talking about the new C-Class Electric, Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said, “With the all-new electric C‑Class, we’ve raised everything customers love about this model to the next level. The result is a new benchmark for quality, craftsmanship and comfort. It is the most spacious and most intelligent C-Class ever.”

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV Previewed Ahead Of 2026 Debut

The C-Class Electric gets a panoramic glass roof with 162 illuminated stars

The new all-electric C is built on a dedicated EV architecture, which also liberates more space inside the cabin, not just for the occupants, but also in terms of storage. This has also allowed Mercedes to give the cockpit an airy look with a minimalist design, at the centre of which is the 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, more on that later. Mercedes says this, along with colours, light, and sound, together create a holistic, multisensory experience.

The standard package offers new ‘Softtorino’ leather grain interior trim along with “Twisted Diamond” design for the sports seats, which are draped in Nappa leather. The AMG-Line option will get moccasin stitching on the side bolsters, and in total, there are three standard shades: deep black, warm beech brown and stylish ivory beige.

In fact, like the new GLC electric here too, you get a Vegan Certified interior. These include – seat upholstery and the headliner to the pillars, door panels and carpeting. Mercedes says it has also used metallic elements to add a premium touch. This is for things like - air vents, speaker grilles, door handles and switches for the electric seat. The new C-Class Electric will also come with electro-pneumatic 4-way lumbar support, massage function, seat ventilation, and 4D sound for better ergonomics.

The biggest party piece here is the 39.1-inch display which is almost one single unit

Coming to the biggest party piece here, the 39.1-inch display is almost one single unit. The central section and the passenger screen, which are one single unit here, get touch controls. On the other hand, the driver cluster is fully digital and seamlessly integrated with the other two screens. In terms of innovation, Mercedes has made use of matrix backlight technology with almost ten million pixels, and it comes with independently adjustable brightness zones.

Furthermore, there are ten high-resolution ambient styles available for the MBUX Hyperscreen and MBUX Superscreen. The colour scheme of the instrument cluster, including gauges, control elements and ambient lighting, is coordinated with these emotional background motifs. In fact, the optional ambient lighting extends from the instrument panel and centre console across all doors to the optional SKY CONTROL panoramic roof.

The new all-electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class is set to make a public debut next week on April 20, 2026

Mercedes is also offering updated Energising Comfort programmes, along with new display animations and refined sounds (3D and 4D). Also, there is a newly developed climate control system, which ensures a pleasant, comfortable temperature in winter after just a short time – even without pre-conditioning.

This, however, is for cold weather, and we will have to see how Mercedes adapts it for the Indian market. Mercedes also claims to have improved the cabin insulation and NVH levels. Changes include – extensive sound insulation from the front to the rear, decoupling elastomer mounts between the suspension and body, specially refined electric motors and the newly developed air-conditioning unit.