Maruti Suzuki CNG Sales Rise Post Petrol Price Hike

Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has revealed an increase in the demand of its CNG vehicles post the recent hikes in Petrol prices. Petrol prices in different parts over the country have gone up by around Rs. 7.50 per litre in the last two weeks, forcing the buyer to look at more affordable alternatives. The brand saw its highest ever sales in the month of May as it dispatched a total of 1,90,337 cars in the domestic market.

Talking to media, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki said that despite a rise in CNG prices as well, the bookings for CNG models has gone up by around 40%. “CNG prices haven’t gone up to the same extent (as Petrol). We are focusing more on CNG vehicles as it is the apt solution in times of rising fuel prices. We are increasing the manufacturing of CNG kits.” he said.



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Maruti Suzuki sold 78,000 CNG vehicles in May, all-time high number.

Banerjee also revealed that the CNG version of the Victoris is getting good demand in the market. The SUV comes with an underbody CNG kit which liberates more boot space making it a more practical option for the buyer. Talking about cleaner fuels, the brand also shared that its first electric vehicle the e Vitara also had its best ever month in May with over 4,000 bookings.

