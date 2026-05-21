Best Mileage Petrol Cars Under Rs. 10 Lakh In May 2026: Fuel-Efficient Options for Daily Driving
- Maruti Suzuki leads the segment with the Swift and Dzire
- Tata Punch and Tiago register high fuel efficiency as well
- Hyundai’s Exter and Grand i10 Nios are other alternatives under the budget
For Indian car buyers, fuel efficiency often remains a topic of priority when buying a new car, as fuel costs continue to rise over the years. Fortunately, automakers have paid attention by introducing many highly efficient, refined engines in the sub-10 lakh category. If you want a petrol car that will not burn a hole in your pocket during daily commutes, today's Indian market is filled with diverse hatchbacks, micro-SUVs, and compact sedans that can maximise every drop of fuel.
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The demand for high-mileage petrol cars under Rs. 10 lakh is often driven by budget-conscious urban commuters who want relief from running costs. Therefore, standard petrol engines now have enhanced thermal efficiency, idle start-stop tech, and lighter platforms to push the boundaries of this ARAI-rated economy. Recent data also shows Maruti Suzuki models crossing the 25 kmpl threshold, while rivals from Toyota, Tata, and Hyundai maintain a solid 18 to 22 kmpl average. Also, all these numbers are achieved on the road without sacrificing essential safety or daily driving comfort.
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti’s cars are known most for their fuel economy in the Indian market.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Price: From Rs. 4.70 Lakh
Considered the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India, the Celerio achieves about 19-21 kmpl on average in real-world city riding. It registers up to 26 kmpl on the highway, while its ARAI-certified mileage is 26.68 kmpl. The Celerio manages such numbers particularly because of the idle stop-start technology of its 1.0-litre K10C dual-jet petrol engine, which shuts down the engine during heavy traffic to save fuel.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price: From Rs. 5.79 Lakh
The Maruti Suzuki Swift continues its run in the hatchback segment with its petrol efficiency. Equipped with the latest 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Z-series engine, the Swift claims an ARAI mileage of up to 25.75 kmpl in its AMT configuration. This hatchback adds peppy driving dynamics to its fuel efficiency as well.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Price: From Rs. 6.26 Lakh
Mechanically identical to the Swift, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a compact sedan that efficiency seekers prefer. It has a comfortable ride and an airy cabin. Its 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine can go up to 25.71 kmpl on its automated manual transmission variants. This car has sufficient boot space as well.
Toyota
Toyota is another pioneer of fuel efficiency in the country's automotive space.
Toyota Glanza
Price: From Rs. 6.46 Lakh
If you want premium hatchback comfort along with high petrol efficiency, the Toyota Glanza is an apt choice for modern Indian commuters. It has a refined 1.2-litre petrol engine, one in which the Glanza registers an ARAI mileage number of up to 22.94 kmpl with its AMT option. Also, the latest model's cabin feels well-appointed, while the reliability associated with the Toyota badge remains intact.
Toyota Taisor
Price: From Rs. 7.25 Lakh
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is a micro-crossover that mixes modern utility with reasonable frugality. Its naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol AMT variants give around 22.8 kmpl. It also offers urban drivers a higher ground clearance and a commanding driving position without compromising on their daily fuel expenses, making it a very practical crossover.
Tata Motors
Some Tata cars also have sufficient mileage, reaching closer to or crossing the 20 kmpl mark.
Tata Punch
Price: From Rs. 5.65 Lakh
The Tata Punch sits in India's micro-SUV space with a robust build quality alongside its sensible running costs. Its 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine has an ARAI-certified mileage of up to 20.09 kmpl. This SUV is ideal for navigating broken city roads, as its passengers benefit from a comfortable and safe driving experience.
Tata Tiago
Price: From Rs. 4.60 Lakh
For first-time car buyers, the Tata Tiago is another option. With a petrol mileage of up to 19.01 kmpl on its 1.2-litre engine, this compact vehicle offers apt value under the Rs. 10 lakh price bracket. And with its driving dynamics, it adjusts to the everyday needs of commuting through daily Indian traffic very well.
Hyundai
Hyundai cars are focused on interior tech more, but their fuel efficiency deserves a mention as well.
Hyundai Exter
Price: From Rs. 5.80 Lakh
Hyundai’s offering in the competitive micro-SUV segment, the Exter, is a decent package for buyers who want feature-rich interiors as much as fuel frugality. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine claims an ARAI mileage of up to 19.4 kmpl. This SUV also comes with a robust factory-fitted safety kit alongside the refined powertrain meant for the urban grind.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Price: From Rs. 5.55 Lakh
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios's cabin quality is its USP, but Indian car buyers also prefer it for its butter-smooth engine. Its 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine can go up to 18 kmpl on its manual variants. However, the car cares more about the ride quality it gives, rather than outright challenging the petrol efficiency of brands like Maruti Suzuki or Toyota.
Some Honourable Mentions
Beyond the highlighted models, there are many other capable cars in the Indian market under the Rs. 10 lakh segment. Most of Maruti Suzuki’s lineup at this price point is considered fuel-friendly, including the Celerio, WagonR, and the stylish Fronx. This brand has cemented its reputation as one of the most customer-friendly dealers in the country when it comes to engines with low running costs.
Meanwhile, larger families can check out the Rumion MPV from Toyota, which has a few highly efficient powertrains as well. People who prefer Hyundai will find the Aura interesting, too. It's a compact sedan that feels very smooth to drive, and registers more than 20 kmpl with its petrol engine. There is also the Tata Altroz, a premium hatchback known for its safety alongside its petrol efficiency and a few more notable mentions like the Renault Kwid and Nissan Magnite that provide SUV like stance with decent mileage figures.
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