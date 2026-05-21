2026 Tata Tiago EV: What Has Changed?

Along with revealing the exterior of the petrol-powered Tiago, Tata Motors has pulled the covers off the 2026 Tiago EV, both of which will launch in India on May 28, 2026. Much like the Tiago ICE, the EV also gets a handful of changes for 2026, and here we take a look at them.

Compared to the older Tiago EV, the 2026 model gets a much cleaner front-end design. The front now looks flatter with the grille area largely sealed off in typical EV fashion. The usual gloss-black strip connecting the headlights is finished in the same shade as the car, while the bumper gets a more geometric design. Even the lower intake pattern is completely different now, replacing the older textured mesh-like design with vertical slat-style detailing.

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The headlamp pair appear slimmer internally, although the overall shape remains familiar. The fog lamp housings are also more neatly integrated into the bumper than before, without the chrome-heavy surrounds seen on the outgoing car.

In profile, the silhouette hasn’t changed much, but the alloy wheel design is noticeably different. The rear sees subtler revisions. The older Tiago EV had fairly rounded tail-lamp internals and a simpler bumper design. On the 2026 model, the LED tail-lamps now feature a tri-arrow lighting setup, which, just like the bumper, is akin to the updated petrol-powered Tiago.

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While the interior remains under wraps for now, one of its feature highlights has been confirmed. These are the cameras mounted on the ORVMs and front bumper that confirm a 360-degree camera setup, as seen on the ICE Tiago as well. The interior itself is also expected to receive a round of updates, likely including a revised instrument cluster, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and more.

The battery pack options, in this update, are likely to remain unchanged, with Tata continuing to offer the Tiago EV with a choice of two battery packs: a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh version. The smaller pack offers a claimed range of up to 221 km on a single charge, while the bigger pack is claimed to provide a range of up to 275 km, according to MIDC standards.