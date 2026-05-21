Nissan Tekton SUV To Debut On July 9

Nissan’s long-awaited compact SUV, the Tekton, will make its global debut in India on July 9. First previewed back in 2025 alongside the Gravite MPV, the Tekton is Nissan’s derivative of Renault’s new Duster, with the two SUVs sharing the same RGMP architecture and also set to share powertrain options and tech.

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Teaser images of the SUV shared by Nissan have previewed much of the SUV’s design, with the Tekton getting its own unique front fascia. Nissan’s Compact SUV looks set to feature a fascia in line with some of its global models. The Tekton will feature rectangular LED reflector headlamps with inverted L-shaped daytime running lights as well as a lightbar spanning the width of the fascia. The grille features a prominent Nissan logo and is bisected horizontally by a trim element. The bumper design too is unique to the Tekton.



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In profile, the similarities to the Duster are unmistakable, with the rear design also sharing some common elements, though the Tekton looks to get square-shaped taillamps connected by a light bar and a redesigned rear bumper.



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The cabin design too will be unique to the Tekton, with the teasers suggesting a layered design with the touchscreen neatly integrated into the centre console rather than being a free-standing unit as in the Duster. The cabin will also feature a mix of gloss-black plastics, metallic trim inserts and body-coloured panelling.



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Mechanically, the Tekton is expected to arrive with the same engine options as the new Renault Duster: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol, paired with manual and automatic gearbox options. The upcoming strong hybrid powertrain could also be offered at a later date.



The Tekton will be manufactured alongside the Duster at Renault’s plant in Chennai, with both SUVs sitting on the new RGMP platform.