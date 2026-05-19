Manual-Only BMW M3 CS Revealed

As a send-off for the sixth-generation (G80) BMW M3, the German manufacturer has revealed the limited-run M3 CS Handschalter. “Handschalter” translates to ‘manual shift’ in German, and as the name suggests, this special edition gets a 6-speed manual gearbox, making it the first-ever M3 CS to feature it. However, it will be sold only in the US and Canada.

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Power comes from a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six engine, producing 473 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. Paired exclusively with the 6-speed manual gearbox, BMW claims that it can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds, while top speed is rated at 290 kmph with the M Driver’s Package.

BMW M has also reworked the chassis specifically for this version. The steering, suspension and electronic systems have been recalibrated to suit the manual gearbox and rear-wheel-drive setup. Compared to the standard M3, the Handschalter sits 6 mm lower and also borrows dampers and auxiliary springs from the hardcore M4 CSL.

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Weight reduction plays a key role in this special edition model. BMW has used carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) extensively across the exterior and interior, including for the roof, bonnet, splitter, rear diffuser, spoiler and centre console. The standard M Carbon Bucket Seats and titanium rear silencer also contribute towards weight savings.

According to BMW, the M3 CS Handschalter weighs 19 kg less than a standard manual M3. Buyers opting for the optional carbon ceramic brakes can shave off another 14 kg. The car rides on forged alloy wheels wrapped in either performance-focused or track-oriented tyres, while M Compound brakes come standard. Carbon ceramic brakes are offered as an option.

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Visually, the Handschalter sticks to the familiar CS formula with exposed carbon fibre detailing, gloss black accents and the frameless kidney grille with red highlights. However, the standout detail is the yellow daytime running lights, inspired by BMW’s GT race cars.

Inside, the cabin gets black Merino leather upholstery with Mugello Red accents, a heated Alcantara steering wheel and BMW’s M Drive Pro package, which includes features such as the M Drift Analyser and M Laptimer for track driving.

BMW will offer the M3 CS Handschalter in four colours, including Isle of Man Green Metallic and Black Sapphire Metallic, alongside optional Imola Red II and Techno Violet Metallic shades inspired by older M3 generations.