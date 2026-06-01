Bollywood Actor Kunal Khemu Adds Electric G-Class To His Collection

Bollywood actors and their obsession with luxury cars is nothing new, but lately many celebrities have started adding luxury EVs to their garages. This time, Kunal Khemu has added the Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric to his collection. The Go Goa Gone actor was recently spotted with his new G 580 on social media.



Apart from this, Kunal Khemu reportedly owns a BMW X7, Range Rover Evoque, and motorcycles such as the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure and Ducati Scrambler Icon, among others.



The Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology is available in India in a single fully-loaded variant and is priced at ₹3.10 crore (ex-showroom).



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The Mercedes-Benz G 580 retains the iconic boxy appeal that has defined the G-Class for decades. It features a 116 kWh battery pack integrated within the SUV’s ladder-frame chassis, paired with four electric motors one at each wheel. It delivers a combined 579 bhp and 1,164 Nm of peak torque. The G 580 accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds just 0.4 seconds slower than the AMG version while top speed is limited to 180 kmph.