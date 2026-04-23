New Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Long-Wheelbase Debuts With Over 700 Km Range, 6-Seater Option

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the long-wheelbase derivative of the GLC Electric ahead of sales commencing in China. Unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show 2026, the China-specific derivative of the new-gen electric GLC sits on a longer 3,027 mm wheelbase compared to its European counterpart and even offers the option of a third row of seating.

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In terms of size, the GLC Electric LWB measures 4,933 mm long, 1,902 mm wide and 1,710 mm tall, making it around 150 mm longer and 66 mm taller than its standard sibling. The wheelbase is 55 mm longer.



On the design front, the front and rear of the GLC Electric LWB are identical to those of the European car, with the main styling changes visible in the SUV’s profile. The LWB GLC EV’s larger proportions become visible in profile with its larger rear door and larger quarter windows on the C-pillar.

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Inside, the overall cabin design hasn’t changed much from the standard GLC EV replete with the 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen running the latest MB.OS and the Skycontrol glass roof with 162 illuminated embedded star emblems and adjustable transparency with 9 individual zones. The big change, however, comes in the form of the seating with Mercedes-Benz offering a 2+2+2 three-row seating option with individual heated, ventilated and massaging seats in the second row.



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Moving to the mechanics, Mercedes claims that the standard fit steel spring suspension has been tuned to deliver air suspension levels of comfort, though customers will get the option for Airmatic air suspension as well as active rear wheel steering.

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On the powertrain front, a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system is offered as standard, paired with an 85.5 kWh battery that offers a claimed CLTC range of up to 703 km. As with its European sibling, the long-wheelbase GLC EV features an 800-volt architecture supporting DC fast charging speeds of up to 320 kW. A 10 to 80 per cent change takes as much as 22 minutes under peak charging.

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For now, the long-wheelbase GLC EV appears destined for sale only in the Chinese market, though Mercedes could consider bringing the model to more markets in due course.