2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Unveiled With Updated Engines, ‘Cloud-Based' Suspension
- Updated engines with more power and improved refinement
- Updated V8 makes 530 bhp; now gets flat-plane crankshaft
- New MB.OS with AI and MBUX Superscreen as standard
Bringing a fresh round of upgrades to its flagship SUV, Mercedes-Benz has pulled the wraps off the updated GLS. Now in its third generation and last updated in 2023, the latest iteration builds on the model’s “S-Class of SUVs” positioning, with changes spanning design, tech and powertrains, while placing a stronger emphasis on hardware in the form of 'cloud-based suspension’.
Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Debuts With Updated Looks, New Interior & More Powerful Engines
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS: Exterior
On the outside, the GLS gets a refreshed front-end design with a larger grille featuring a prominent chrome surround and integrated lighting elements. The grille now incorporates Mercedes’ signature star-pattern detailing, while the bonnet sports a three-pointed star, which can also be illuminated in select markets. The bumpers have been redesigned, and the headlamps and tail-lamps now feature a new star-inspired lighting signature. Mercedes has also added new paint finishes and alloy wheel designs to the lineup.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Launch Confirmed for April 24
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS: Interior
Coming to the interior, the GLS adopts the MBUX Superscreen layout and gets it as standard. This setup integrates three 12.3-inch displays under a single glass panel. The system runs on the new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), which uses AI to enable more personalised interactions and supports over-the-air updates.
Rear seat comfort has also been enhanced, especially with the optional Rear Comfort Package Plus. The SUV continues to offer three rows of seating as standard, with fully electric adjustment and improved space in the second and third rows. Additionally, the second row features twin 11.6-inch displays, optional individually configurable and removable MBUX remote controls, and improved climate control functions.
Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Revealed With More Powerful V8, Updated Design
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS: Engines
Under the hood, the GLS gets an updated range of engines with mild-hybrid technology. The GLS 580’s V8 engine now produces 530 bhp and 750 Nm (up from 500 bhp and 720 Nm). The GLS 450’s inline-six petrol engine also sees revisions, with increased torque. Diesel variants benefit from updates aimed at improving efficiency and reducing emissions. Notably, the GLS 580’s V8 now uses a flat-plane crankshaft, similar to the S-Class. All engines feature an integrated starter generator paired with a 48V system, enabling functions such as boost.
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS: Ride & Suspension
In a bid to enhance comfort, updates to the AIRMATIC air suspension come in the form of cloud-based predictive damping. Using Car-to-X data, the system can anticipate road conditions and adjust suspension settings in advance. The GLS also continues to offer E-Active Body Control, which adjusts suspension settings in real time for improved stability and comfort.
Also Read: New Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 Debuts With Six-Cylinder Engine And Drift Mode
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS: Safety Suite
On the safety and assistance front, the GLS is equipped with an updated sensor suite comprising multiple cameras, radar units and ultrasonic sensors, supported by a more powerful computing system. This enables enhanced driver assistance features under the MB.DRIVE suite, including adaptive cruise control, steering assist and advanced parking functions.
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS: India Launch & Rivals
The updated GLS is expected to make its way to India by the end of this year or in early 2027. Once here, it will continue to rival models such as the Audi Q7, BMW X7, and Land Rover Defender, among others. Alongside the GLS, Mercedes-Benz has also taken the wraps off the updated GLE and GLE Coupe.
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