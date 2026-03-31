Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Launch Confirmed for April 24

Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed the launch date of its latest electric car in India, the CLA EV. This latest version of CLA is set to launch on April 24 in the country. Bookings had already started with a booking amount of Rs 1.50 lakh. However, pricing will be key, as all eyes are on how this entry-level Mercedes electric sedan positions itself.



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The highlight of the CLA EV is its range. The claimed WLTP figure stands at 792 km for the long-range version, making it one of the longest-range luxury EVs in the country. A competitive price could make it a strong option for entry-level luxury EV buyers looking for over 600 km range on a single charge.







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The new CLA is based on the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) that supports both electric and combustion powertrains. It is larger than before offering better cabin space. While global models get bigger battery options, India is expected to receive the CLA 250+ variant initially. It is powered by an 85.5 kWh battery and uses a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup producing 268 bhp and 335 Nm of peak torque. The electric car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds.







A Standard Range version is also expected later, featuring a smaller, undisclosed battery pack with a claimed WLTP range of 542 km. The CLA 250+ supports up to 320 kW DC fast charging. Mercedes claims over 400 km of range can be added in 20 minutes using a 240 kW DC fast charger.



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Feature highlights include AMG line package on the exterior, MB.OS infotainment system with ChatGPT & Gemini, a fixed panoramic glass roof, heated front seats with memory, touch sensitive steering controls, automatic climate control and Level 2 ADAS.



The CLA Electric 200 Standard Range is expected to start at around Rs 55 lakh, while the CLA 250+ Long Range could be priced closer to Rs 60 lakh (both ex-showroom).