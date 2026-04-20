Electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class Revealed; Claims Up To 762km Of Range

Mercedes-Benz has taken one of its most important nameplates in history and made it electric. The all-new electric C-Class debuts with a new dedicated EV architecture, a newer design language and important hardware updates that make an EV more mainstream – or at least tries to make it as mainstream as its nameplate.

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Firstly, Three-Pointed Star is claiming this electric C-Class to be the ng: the sportiest C‑Class ever 'with unmatched agility and long-distance comfort'. It comes as a GT with a coupe-like roofline and SUV-like girth. While the design language is all-new and first seen on the GLC, this one takes some time to get used to.

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The front gets an illuminated grille with over 1,000 light elements, while the rear features round star-pattern tail lamps, which is now a new design signature by Mercedes. The Drag coefficient stands at just 0.22, but the rear is a bit contemporary. And the illuminated grille surround is larger than ever before.

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On the inside, there’s so much drama as we have already seen where debuts a massive 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen which stretches across the entire dashboard. The MB.OS software is the newest one and has over-the-air updates, AI voice control, Google Maps-based navigation and personalised digital features. Other creature comforts include massage seats, 4D sound, rear-axle steering, AIRMATIC air suspension and a panoramic roof with 162 illuminated stars.

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The electric C-Class gets a 470-litre boot, plus a 101-litre front trunk. Towing capacity is rated at up to 1.8 tonnes. The size of the battery pack is rated at 94kWh based on the 800-volt architecture of the CLA Electric. It gets a dual motor setup with a combined output of 470bhp and a claimed WLTP range of up to 762km. Can do 0-100 kmph in 4.0 seconds. Mercedes also says a rear-wheel-drive version capable of around 800km range will follow later. Thanks to its 800-volt electrical setup, the new electric C-Class can add up to 325km of range in just 10 minutes using a fast DC charger.

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Mercedes says the new electric C-Class will first go on sale in the United States, with other markets to follow depending on regulations and market readiness. For India, it will surely follow, but most likely in the next calendar year.