All-New Hyundai i20 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

Hyundai has put out the first teaser for the next-gen i20 premium hatchback ahead of its global debut next month. The new i20 has been testing globally for some time now, with the fourth-gen hatchback also spied on Indian roads, suggesting that it could arrive in our market not long after global sales commence.

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The sole teaser shared only provides a brief glimpse at the new i20’s front-end lighting, confirming design elements such as a light bar, Y-shaped LED daytime running lamps and an angular headlight design with multi-projector elements. Images of the i20 test mule in global markets have revealed the same design elements.

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Additional design details from the test mules suggest that the new i20 will conform to Hyundai’s latest design direction, moving away from the oversized front grille to a smaller, more rectangular unit paired with a prominent lower air intake sitting between squared-out housings for fog lamps. In profile, the new-gen i20 looks to get a prominent kink to the windowline on the rear door, though the heavy cladding on the models hides away the presence of a rear quarter glass.

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Not much is visible of the rear on the test cars, though we assume the tail lamps will feature a connected lightbar design alongside a sharply raked rear windscreen.

As for the interior, test mule images have revealed the presence of a curved display atop the dashboard housing twin screens for the infotainment and digital instrument cluster. The test cars also looked to get the new steering design we saw on the second-gen Venue and featured fabric upholstery – though his could change depending on the region.

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Moving to the mechanics, the Brazilian car is expected to make use of a range of flex-fuel engines, including a 1.0-litre turbocharged mill. For the Indian market, the hatchback is expected to carry over the existing 1.2 naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine options. Mild hybrid tech could also be considered for either of the engines, with Hyundai last year revealing plans to launch up to 8 hybrid cars and SUVs in India by FY2030, ranging from the compact segments up to premium SUVs.

As for an India launch, expect the new i20 to make its India debut as well in the coming months, with sales likely to commence around the festive season.