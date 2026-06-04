All-New Hyundai i20 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
- New-gen i20 expected to debut in coming months
- India-spec car expected to retain existing engine options
- India launch expected by festive season
Hyundai has put out the first teaser for the next-gen i20 premium hatchback ahead of its global debut next month. The new i20 has been testing globally for some time now, with the fourth-gen hatchback also spied on Indian roads, suggesting that it could arrive in our market not long after global sales commence.
Also read: Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spy Photos Give Glimpses Of Its Updated Cabin
The sole teaser shared only provides a brief glimpse at the new i20’s front-end lighting, confirming design elements such as a light bar, Y-shaped LED daytime running lamps and an angular headlight design with multi-projector elements. Images of the i20 test mule in global markets have revealed the same design elements.
Also read: Hyundai To Introduce 2 New SUVs In FY2027
Additional design details from the test mules suggest that the new i20 will conform to Hyundai’s latest design direction, moving away from the oversized front grille to a smaller, more rectangular unit paired with a prominent lower air intake sitting between squared-out housings for fog lamps. In profile, the new-gen i20 looks to get a prominent kink to the windowline on the rear door, though the heavy cladding on the models hides away the presence of a rear quarter glass.
Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Launched At Rs 55.70 Lakh; Range Rises To 690 KM
Not much is visible of the rear on the test cars, though we assume the tail lamps will feature a connected lightbar design alongside a sharply raked rear windscreen.
As for the interior, test mule images have revealed the presence of a curved display atop the dashboard housing twin screens for the infotainment and digital instrument cluster. The test cars also looked to get the new steering design we saw on the second-gen Venue and featured fabric upholstery – though his could change depending on the region.
Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 3 Electric Hatchback Revealed; Smallest Ioniq EV Offers Up To 496 km Range
Moving to the mechanics, the Brazilian car is expected to make use of a range of flex-fuel engines, including a 1.0-litre turbocharged mill. For the Indian market, the hatchback is expected to carry over the existing 1.2 naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine options. Mild hybrid tech could also be considered for either of the engines, with Hyundai last year revealing plans to launch up to 8 hybrid cars and SUVs in India by FY2030, ranging from the compact segments up to premium SUVs.
As for an India launch, expect the new i20 to make its India debut as well in the coming months, with sales likely to commence around the festive season.
Related News
Research More on Hyundai New i20
Popular Hyundai Models
- Hyundai
CretaEx-showroom Price₹ 10.73 - 20.2 Lakh
- Hyundai
ExterEx-showroom Price₹ 5.8 - 9.57 Lakh
- Hyundai
Elite i20Ex-showroom Price₹ 6.87 - 10.52 Lakh
- Hyundai
VenueEx-showroom Price₹ 8 - 15.69 Lakh
- Hyundai
VernaEx-showroom Price₹ 10.98 - 18.4 Lakh
- Hyundai
Grand i10 NiosEx-showroom Price₹ NA - 7.92 Lakh
- Hyundai
Creta N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 17.83 - 20.09 Lakh
- Hyundai
AlcazarEx-showroom Price₹ 14.5 - 21.21 Lakh
- Hyundai
Ioniq 5Ex-showroom Price₹ 55.7 Lakh
- Hyundai
AuraEx-showroom Price₹ 5.98 - 8.42 Lakh
- Hyundai
i20 N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 9.14 - 11.6 Lakh
- Hyundai
Creta EVEx-showroom Price₹ 18.02 - 24.55 Lakh
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
Latest Cars
- MG
MajestorEx-showroom Price₹ 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.69 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
V-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 1.4 Crore
- Toyota
Urban Cruiser EbellaEx-showroom Price₹ 23.6 Lakh
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-15
- MINI Countryman CExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-20
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-23
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-09
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-11-26
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Jun 4, 2026All-New Hyundai i20 Teased Ahead Of Global DebutLatest generation of Hyundai's popular hatchback is all set to make its global debut in Brazil next month.2 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jun 4, 2026Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel Showcased In Delhi; Can Run On Pure EthanolThe flex-fuel variant of one of India's highest-selling cars was unveiled in the presence of road transport minister Nitin Gadkari and petroleum minister Hardeep S Puri.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jun 4, 20262026 Toyota Innova Crysta Launched At Rs 19.72 LakhRefreshed diesel MPV gets updates to the design, new upholstery & trim colours and some added features.2 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Jun 4, 2026E85 Fuel Rollout Imminent, Could Be Much Cheaper Than PetrolThe Indian government is now emphasising increasing ethanol blending to 85 per cent, or E85 petrol, in comparison to current E20 petrol, where 20 per cent ethanol is mixed with 80 per cent petrol.2 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jun 3, 2026Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel, HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Launched In Delhi And MaharashtraWith a view to ease any hesitance that may surface in the mind of commuter motorcycle buyers, Hero MotoCorp has launched flex-fuel variants of two of its most popular models that will go on sale in July.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jun 3, 20262027 Bentley Flying Spur Debuts With Continental GT-Like Face, 671 bhp V8 PHEV OptionThe updated Flying Spur range sees the return of the Flying Spur S as well as the addition of new optional features.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Jun 4, 2026Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Review: Is This the Most Desirable RE 650 Twin Yet?We spent some quality time with the new Royal Enfield Bullet 650, and here's our honest take – what we love, and where there's room to do better.1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Jun 2, 2026California Superbike School: Finding Speed The Right WayThree days of coaching, track time and self-discovery at California Superbike School revealed that riding faster begins with understanding how to ride better.7 mins read
- Girish Karkera | May 31, 20262026 Honda City e:HEV Review: Smartest Compact Sedan To Buy?The most affordable strong hybrid sedan in India looks more interesting than any of its past avatars1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | May 29, 2026Skoda Octavia vRS Review: The Sensible Car Every Car Guy (Eventually) WantsThe Skoda Octavia vRS blends practicality with performance. It’s a real enthusiast appeal in a sensible sedan package.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | May 25, 2026Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo DCT Road Test Review: The Solid Middle GroundMarking its return, the Renault Duster offers a strong ride quality, a refined 1.3 turbo-petrol engine, balanced handling and lot more impressive cabin. Should you buy it though?5 mins read