Hyundai Ioniq 3 Electric Hatchback Revealed; Smallest Ioniq EV Offers Up To 496 km Range
- Gets two battery options - 42.2 kWh and 61 kWh
- Offers up to 496 km range
- First Hyundai in Europe to get new Pleos infotainment system
Hyundai has unveiled the production-spec Ioniq 3 electric hatchback around seven months after its global debut in concept form. Previewed by last year’s Ioniq Concept Three, the production-ready hatchback retains the sleek and angular proportions and coupe-esque profile of the concept while also integrating the latest evolution of Hyundai’s ‘Art of Steel’ design language.
Also read: 2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched: Prices Start At Rs 9.70 Lakh
Hyundai Ioniq 3: Exterior Design
On the design side, the Ioniq 3 gets a layered front end with high-set pixel LED daytime running lamps at the base of the bonnet with the main headlamps sitting below, flanking a closed-off grille housing the ‘four-dot’ LED design signature seen on other newer Hyundais. The N-Line variant seen here gets a sportier front bumper featuring a prominent blacked-out section housing a large central intake and aero extensions just in front of the front wheel arches.
In profile, the similarities to the Concept Three become more apparent with the sharply rising window line on the rear door and coupe-like proportions with the high-set tail. There is notable use of cladding on the wheel arches, with buyers able to opt for wheel sizes ranging from 16 up to 19 inches.
Also Read: Hyundai Boulder Concept Showcased At New York Auto Show; Is This The Off-Road SUV Coming To India?
Around the back, the Ioniq 3 features a two-part rear windshield – similar to what we saw on the previous-gen Toyota Prius – with the glasshouse continuing below the rear lip. An edge-to-edge tail lamp sits below, housing the same ‘four-dot’ lighting signature. The N line model seen here gets a spoiler sitting on the rear lip and a prominent diffuser element on the bumper.
Also Read: New Hyundai Venue Secures 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating
In terms of size, the Ioniq 3 measures between 4,155 mm and 4,170 mm long, 1800 mm wide and 1505 mm tall. It sits on a 2680 mm wheelbase.
Hyundai Ioniq 3: Interior
Inside, the cabin features a layered dashboard design housing a slim display housed on the dash-top behind the steering providing the driver with all basic information in their eyeline. The Ioniq 3 can be had with either a 12.9-inch or 14.6-inch central infotainment display from the brand’s new Pleos infotainment series. Based on the Android Automotive OS, the hatchback will be the first Hyundai in Europe to get the Pleos system.
Also Read: New Hyundai MPV, Off-Road SUV Confirmed For India
In terms of space, Hyundai says that the Ioniq 3’s long wheelbase and flat floor allow for three adults to be seated in the back in comfort. The hatchback also gets a 322-litre boot.
Hyundai Ioniq 3: Powertrain & Charging
Moving to the underpinnings, the Ioniq 4 sits on the E-GMP platform and features a 400V architecture. Buyers can opt between either a 42.2 kWh standard range or a 61 kWh long-range battery option with front wheel drive as standard. Electric motor power output ranges between 133 bhp and 144.6 bhp, while peak torque stays constant at 250 Nm. Hyundai says that the standard range variant can do up to 344 km on a single charge, while the long range variant can do up to 496 km.
Also read: Hyundai India Plots 26 Model Launches By 2030
As for charging, Hyundai says that the Ioniq 3 can DC fast charge from 10 to 80 per cent in up to 30 minutes and will support up to 22 kW AC charging.
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