New Hyundai Venue Secures 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

In the second result to be announced on the day, Hyundai’s second-gen Venue has also secured a full five-star crash safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The subcompact SUV outscored both the Tata Nexon and its own cousin, the Kia Syros, during testing, securing more points in adult and child occupant protection.

Also read: 2026 Hyundai Venue Review: Everything You Asked For, And More!



Adult Occupant Protection



The Venue scored 31.15 out of a possible 32 points for adult occupant protection. The testing showed that the subcompact SUV offered good protection to occupants during side and pole impact tests, getting a full 16 points in side movable barrier impact testing. The SUV, however, scored 15.15 out of 16 points for front offset impact protection, with protection to the driver’s chest & legs and the front passenger’s legs being adequate.

Also read: Kia Seltos Gets 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating, Outscores The Tata Sierra



Child Occupant Protection

In terms of child occupant protection, the Venue secured 44.46 points out of 49, dropping points in the dynamic score and vehicle assessment score. The Venue received a dynamic score of 23.46 out of 24 and a vehicle assessment score of 9 out of 13. IT received full points in CRS installation score.

Also read: Tata Sierra Gets A 5-Star Safety Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests



Hyundai Venue Safety Tech



Hyundai has fitted the Venue with all the required safety tech from the base variant. Standard safety kit includes six airbags, ABS, ESC, vehicle stability management, hill start assist, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers with reminders, ISOFIX child seat anchor points and impact sensing door locks.



Higher variants meanwhile add in features such as a reverse camera, front parking sensors, 360 degree cameras, Level 2 ADAS tech and auto headlights.



Prices for the Venue start from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).