car&bike Awards 2026: New Hyundai Venue Wins Subcompact SUV of The Year

Hyundai’s second-generation Venue is our Subcompact SUV of the Year 2026. Launched in the second half of 2025, the Venue got some big changes over its predecessor, including being larger and more spacious than the outgoing model while being underpinned by a new platform.





Sold in standard and sportier N-Line trims, the new Venue is now underpinned by the new K1 platform. The subcompact SUV is 30 mm wider, 48 mm taller and sits on a 20 mm longer wheelbase than the first-gen SUV, with its more upright proportions also aiding in the cabin feeling roomier than before.



Inside, the cabin, the interior too gets an all-new design while packing in a lot more tech than before, including Level 2 ADAS functions, new 12.3-inch displays, electronic parking brake, ventilated front seats, 360-degree cameras, auto dimming IRVM, powered driver seat, 6 airbags, ESC, traction control with selectable modes, drive modes and more.

The N-Line adds some more sporty design elements to the package, along with tweaks to the steering rack, suspension and exhaust for sharper handling and a sportier exhaust.





Powertrain-wise, Hyundai kept the formula unchanged, with buyers offered a 1.2 naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0 turbo-petrol and 1.5 litre diesel engine options. As before, the turbo-petrol gets a DCT option, though this time around, even the diesel gets a torque converter automatic gearbox option.



Prices for the new Venue currently range from Rs 8.00 lakh up to Rs 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom).