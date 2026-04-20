logo
New Delhi

2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched: Prices Start At Rs 9.70 Lakh

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Apr 20, 2026, 02:36 PM
Follow us on
2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched: Prices Start At Rs 9.70 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • Venue Knight offered in five variants
  • Dashcam added in HX6T, HX10, and N10 variant
  • Two new paint options added for standard Venue

Hyundai Motor India has rolled out the new Venue Knight Edition, expanding its Knight lineup to the subcompact SUV segment. Akin to the Knight Editions offered with the Hyundai Creta, Creta Electric and i20, the special edition brings an all-black treatment inside and out, along with brass accent detailing in the cabin. Prices for the Venue Knight Edition range between Rs 9.70 lakh and Rs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Hyundai Boulder Concept Showcased At New York Auto Show; Is This The Off-Road SUV Coming To India?

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition 2

The Knight range has been a steady performer for Hyundai since its 2022 debut, with over 92,000 units sold across models. The Venue Knight follows the same formula: dark exterior elements paired with a darkened interior theme.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition 1

On the outside, you get a black-painted front grille, matte black Hyundai logos (front and rear), black skid plates, roof rails, and ORVMs. Select variants also come with 16-inch black alloy wheels and red brake calipers, plus a dedicated Knight emblem. Inside, it's an all-black cabin with brass-coloured inserts and black seat upholstery on certain trims.

Also Read: New Hyundai Venue Secures 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition 3

The Venue Knight will be available with three powertrain choices: the 1.2 litre Kappa petrol with a manual gearbox, a 1.0 litre Turbo petrol paired with a 7-speed DCT and the 1.5 litre diesel in both manual and automatic configurations.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2026: Hyundai Creta Electric Wins Urban Electric SUV Of The Year

Website 18

Aside from adding the Knight Edition trim, Hyundai has expanded the colour palette of the Venue by adding two new paint options, including the Hazel Blue Matte and Mystic Sapphire Matte. Additionally, the carmaker has added a factory-fitted dashcam to the HX6T, HX10, and N10 variants across the Venue range.

ModelVariantEngineTransmissionPrice (Rs)
Venue KnightHX 5Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrolMT9,69,800
U2 1.5 l CRDi dieselMT11,11,800
HX 6TKappa 1.2 l MPi petrolMT11,03,200
HX 8U2 1.5 l CRDi dieselAT13,84,800
HX 10Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrolDCT14,79,000
Standard VenueHX 6TKappa 1.2 l MPi petrolMT10,88,300
HX 10Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrolDCT14,64,100
U2 1.5 l CRDi dieselAT15,64,000
N LineN 10Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrolDCT15,48,000

For reference, the standard Venue HX5 petrol MT starts at Rs 9.55 lakh, making the Knight premium roughly Rs 15,000 on that variant.

# Hyundai India# New Hyundai Venue Knight Edition# Hyundai Venue Knight Edition# 2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition# Venue Knight Edition# New Hyundai Venue# 2026 Hyundai Venue# Hyundai Venue# Hyundai Knight Edition# Cars# Cover Story

Research More on Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue
Rating Icon
7.6/10
Hyundai Venue
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 7.9 - 15.69 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Venue Specifications
View Venue Features

Popular Hyundai Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched: Prices Start At Rs 9.70 Lakh