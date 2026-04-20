2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched: Prices Start At Rs 9.70 Lakh

Hyundai Motor India has rolled out the new Venue Knight Edition, expanding its Knight lineup to the subcompact SUV segment. Akin to the Knight Editions offered with the Hyundai Creta, Creta Electric and i20, the special edition brings an all-black treatment inside and out, along with brass accent detailing in the cabin. Prices for the Venue Knight Edition range between Rs 9.70 lakh and Rs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

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The Knight range has been a steady performer for Hyundai since its 2022 debut, with over 92,000 units sold across models. The Venue Knight follows the same formula: dark exterior elements paired with a darkened interior theme.

On the outside, you get a black-painted front grille, matte black Hyundai logos (front and rear), black skid plates, roof rails, and ORVMs. Select variants also come with 16-inch black alloy wheels and red brake calipers, plus a dedicated Knight emblem. Inside, it's an all-black cabin with brass-coloured inserts and black seat upholstery on certain trims.

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The Venue Knight will be available with three powertrain choices: the 1.2 litre Kappa petrol with a manual gearbox, a 1.0 litre Turbo petrol paired with a 7-speed DCT and the 1.5 litre diesel in both manual and automatic configurations.

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Aside from adding the Knight Edition trim, Hyundai has expanded the colour palette of the Venue by adding two new paint options, including the Hazel Blue Matte and Mystic Sapphire Matte. Additionally, the carmaker has added a factory-fitted dashcam to the HX6T, HX10, and N10 variants across the Venue range.

Model Variant Engine Transmission Price (Rs) Venue Knight HX 5 Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrol MT 9,69,800 U2 1.5 l CRDi diesel MT 11,11,800 HX 6T Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrol MT 11,03,200 HX 8 U2 1.5 l CRDi diesel AT 13,84,800 HX 10 Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol DCT 14,79,000 Standard Venue HX 6T Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrol MT 10,88,300 HX 10 Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol DCT 14,64,100 U2 1.5 l CRDi diesel AT 15,64,000 N Line N 10 Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol DCT 15,48,000

For reference, the standard Venue HX5 petrol MT starts at Rs 9.55 lakh, making the Knight premium roughly Rs 15,000 on that variant.