car&bike Awards 2026: Hyundai Creta Electric Wins Urban Electric SUV Of The Year

That Hyundai's Creta Electric is an impressive all-rounder is something we've known for a while – but its ability to essay different roles, even when relied on as the only car in a garage, is what has won it one of the most coveted titles at the 2026 car&bike Awards. The Creta Electric has secured Urban Electric SUV of the Year, and what makes this victory more significant for the Korean SUV is the fact that it faced intense competition from the swashbuckling Mahindra BE 6, the value-focused VinFast VF6 and a curveball in the form of the Kia Carens Clavis EV.

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Launched at the 2025 Auto Expo, the all-electric SUV didn't stray far from the widely-accepted Creta success formula. It looks almost the same as its combustion engine sibling, but with a few smart styling tweaks to distinguish it. It adopts the same interior, and offers generous space for five passengers, as well as their luggage. High quality materials lend it a premium feel, but at the same time, it feels durable and well put-together.

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Customers have a choice of two battery options – 42 kWh (paired with a 133 bhp electric motor) and 51.4 kWh on the long-range model (fitted with a more powerful 169 bhp motor). The latter can do 0 to 100 kmph in just under 8 seconds, which means it is quick in everyday scenarios, but can also cruise comfortably at highway speeds. A real-world range of over 300 km also means it can do reasonably long journeys without breaking a sweat.