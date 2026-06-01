Auto Sales May 2026: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors Sales Grow Nearly 40 Per Cent
- Maruti reports 40 per cent sales growth in domestic market
- Tata domestic sales up over 43 per cent
- Hyundai reports higher cumulative sales than Mahindra & Tata
Maruti Suzuki had a strong outing in May 2026, reporting a near 40 per cent growth in sales. The Indian carmaker ended the month with its best-ever cumulative sales and domestic sales in the Indian market. Tata Motors also reported a more than 40 per cent sales growth in the month, while Mahindra remained in third place with an 11 per cent sales growth. Hyundai continued to lag behind Tata and Mahindra in terms of domestic sales, though it climbed to second place in terms of cumulative sales, including exports.
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Maruti Suzuki
Domestic Sales: 1,90,337 units
Growth: 39.99 per cent
Maruti Suzuki reported a strong 40 per cent year-on-year growth in sales in May 2026, with 1,90,337 units sold in the domestic market. Domestic sales in May 2025 stood at 1,35,962 units. Compared to last year, Maruti reported a strong resurgence in demand for its mini, compact and mid-size models, with UV sales also notably higher.
Sales in the Mini category (Alto & S-Presso) grew more than 100 per cent from 6,776 units last year to 16,275 units in 2026. Sales in the compact & mid-size segment grew from 61,960 units to 81,555 units – the highest contributor in May 2026 – while UV sales were up from 54,899 units to 79,267 units.
Van sales were more or less steady at 13,240 units – up from 12,327 units.
Also read: Maruti Suzuki To Unveil Flex-Fuel Vehicle On June 5: Nitin Gadkari
Including commercial vehicles, Maruti Suzuki reported total domestic sales of 1,93,535 units – a new all-time high for the company. Cumulative sales meanwhile stood at 2,42,688 units – again a best-ever figure for the company.
Tata Motors
Domestic Sales: 59,090 Units
Growth: 42 per cent
Tata retained the number 2 position in terms of domestic sales, edging out Mahindra by a little over 1,000 units. The carmaker reported a domestic sales growth of 42 per cent with 59,090 units sold – up from 41,557 units last year. Exports, meanwhile, grew from 483 units to 700 units. Total sales stood at 59,790 units, including 10,517 EVs.
Mahindra & Mahindra
Domestic Sales: 58,021 units
Growth: 11 per cent
Mahindra reported domestic SUV sales of 58,021 units in the month – a 11 per cent gain over last year. Total passenger vehicle sales, including exports, stood at 59,573 units in the month.
Hyundai
Domestic Sales: 47,837 units
Growth: 9.1 per cent
Hyundai India continued to hold fourth place with domestic sales of 47,837 units – a growth of about 9 per cent year-on-year. Total sales stood at 61,137 units, including exports of 13,300 units, placing it second in terms of overall sales.
Toyota
Domestic Sales: 30,574 units
Growth: 4 per cent
Toyota reported a 4 per cent sales growth in domestic sales with 30,574 unit sold – up from 29,280 units. Exports in the month stood at 2,554 units – a 61 per cent gain over May 2025. Total sales stood at 33,128 units – up 7 per cent from 30,864 units.
Kia
Wholesales: 27,586 Units
Growth: 23.6 per cent
Kia reported its highest-ever wholesales for May in India with 27,586 units sold – a 23.6 per cent growth year on year. Kia said that sales of the new Seltos have continued to exceed 10,000 units per month since its launch in January, with the Sonet and Carens Clavis also drawing in strong numbers. Kia also said that the updated Syros was seeing an ‘encouraging response from customers.’
JSW MG Motor
Wholesales: 6,048 units
Growth: -4 per cent
JSW MG Motor India reported wholesales of 6,048 units in May 2026 – a 4 per cent decline year-on-year. Sales in May 2025 had stood at 6,304 units.
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