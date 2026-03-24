2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Revealed With More Powerful V8, Updated Design

A couple of months after unveiling the updated standard S-Class, Mercedes-Benz has now taken the wraps off the 2026 Maybach S-Class. The flagship luxury limousine brings with it subtle styling revisions in line with its standard counterpart, along with a host of upgrades to its tech and features suite. It also gets a more powerful V8 engine, while the V12 continues in the S 680 trim, albeit limited to select markets.

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2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Exterior

The updated Maybach S-Class gets subtle styling revisions. The front grille is now 20 per cent larger and features an illuminated surround. Additional illuminated elements include the Maybach lettering, the C-pillar emblem, and, in some markets, the bonnet-mounted Mercedes-Benz star.

The headlamps now feature a tri-star LED light signature along with rose-gold detailing, while the tail-lamps mirror this three-pointed star motif. Mercedes-Maybach has also introduced new forged alloy wheel designs, including units with self-levelling centre caps that keep the Mercedes-Benz logo upright while driving.

New paint options have been added as part of the expanded Manufaktur programme, including Nautical Blue metallic for the Night Series package.

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2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Interior and Tech

In typical Maybach fashion, the cabin continues to prioritise rear-seat comfort, now with refinements in materials and layout. Moreover, the updated model debuts the new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) in a Maybach, paired with the latest generation of the MBUX infotainment system.

The MBUX Superscreen integrates the central and passenger displays under a single glass panel and features Maybach-specific graphics with rose-gold accents. Rear passengers get twin 13.1-inch displays, along with executive seating, a refrigerated compartment and signature touches such as silver-plated champagne flutes.

The German giant has also introduced new interior themes, including open-pore wood trims and a leather-upholstery option using sustainable materials. Ambient lighting has been updated with multiple themes and deeper integration with in-car functions.

The updated S-Class introduces MB.OS, claimed to offer a more advanced digital experience with AI-based functionality. The new virtual assistant supports more natural voice interactions and can access multiple integrated services. Parking systems have also been upgraded, with support for angled parking and improved 360-degree visualisation.

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2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Powertrain

The 2026 Maybach S-Class lineup features updated six- and eight-cylinder engines with hybrid assistance. The Maybach S 580 is powered by a revised 4.0-litre V8 engine producing 530 bhp, paired with a mild-hybrid system that provides an additional boost. Peak torque stands at over 750 Nm, with an added electric boost, and power is sent to all four wheels via the standard 4MATIC system.

The plug-in hybrid S 580 e combines a six-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor, offering an electric-only range of up to 100 km.

At the top of the range, the S 680 continues with the 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine in select markets -- belting out over 600 bhp -- making it one of the few luxury sedans globally to sport a V12 under the hood.

Performance figures for the S 580 are 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds, with the top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph.

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2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Night Series

Also available is the Maybach Night Series S-Class, which is essentially a package addition to make the S-Class darker. The package entails a range of subdued exterior finishes, including shades of grey, black and white, along with a two-tone obsidian black and Mojave silver option. For the first time, buyers can also opt for a new Nautic Blue metallic paint.

In line with the theme, usual chrome elements are replaced with dark chrome detailing, while the car sits on a set of aero-optimised black alloy wheels flooded with Maybach logos. The Night Series also extends its distinct identity to the cabin, offering a choice between black Maybach Exclusive Nappa leather and a Manufaktur deep white-and-black pearl interior.

2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: India Launch

The new Maybach S-Class will be available to order in select European markets from March 25, 2026. The facelifted Maybach S-Class is likely to arrive in India following the updated standard S-Class, with a launch expected sometime in 2027.

As with the current model, the Maybach S 580 is expected to be locally assembled. Prices are expected to breach the Rs 3 crore, considering the upgraded tech and feature additions. For reference, the existing Maybach S-Class is priced from Rs 2.80 crore (ex-showroom).