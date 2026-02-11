New Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 Debuts With Six-Cylinder Engine And Drift Mode

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the new GLC 53 in both SUV and Coupe body styles, with updates primarily focused under the skin. The latest version of the mid-size performance SUV features a revised six-cylinder engine, upgraded chassis components and new driving tech, along with the addition of Drift Mode, a first for an AMG SUV.

Starting with the engine, the new AMG GLC 53 draws power from a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbo petrol engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It belts out 443 bhp and 600 Nm of torque, with a short-term overboost function swelling the torque to 640 Nm when needed. The mild-hybrid setup also adds brief electric assistance and is aimed at smoother stop-start operation.

With launch control activated, the SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in a claimed 4.2 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250 kmph, or 270 kmph with an optional upgrade.

Mercedes-AMG has carried out several mechanical upgrades to the engine, including a new cylinder head, revised intake and exhaust components, a larger intercooler and increased boost pressure. The electric auxiliary compressor has also been improved to deliver quicker throttle response, particularly at lower speeds.

Power is delivered through a nine-speed automatic gearbox, flowing through Mercedes' all-wheel-drive system. For the first time in an AMG SUV, the GLC 53 is offered with a Drift Mode as part of the optional Dynamic Plus Package, allowing the vehicle to send power mainly to the rear wheels. An electronically controlled rear differential is also available to assist in traction and stability.

The suspension has been retuned with adaptive damping, while rear-wheel steering is now standard. It also features a new exhaust system that is claimed to deliver a deeper note, along with five driving modes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual.



On the optional add-on bit, Mercedes is offering a limited-run Golden Accents package that adds distinctive exterior and interior touches to the GLC 53.

Globally, the AMG GLC 53 replaces both the 43 and 63 variants, with the four-cylinder setup phased out ahead of stricter Euro 7 emission norms. In India, the AMG GLC 53 will most likely be priced above the AMG GLC 43 Coupe, which is currently priced at Rs 99.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). For the time being, the GLC 53 will be the only AMG-badged GLC on sale globally.