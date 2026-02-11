New Toyota Highlander EV Is Brand's First 3-Row Electric SUV

Toyota has unveiled the next generation of its popular Highlander SUV for the United States, with one big change over its predecessors: it’s electric-only. The new Highlander becomes Toyota’s fourth EV for North American markets and its first-ever three-row electric SUV. Underpinned by a modified TNGA-K monocoque platform, the new Highlander will go on sale in global markets in late 2026 and will be offered with two battery packs and front or all-wheel drive options.

Toyota Highlander EV: Design and styling





On the design front, the new Highlander adopts Toyota’s latest design template with the familiar ‘Hammer Head’ front end design, with the sleek LED lightbar just below the bonnet, while retaining boxy and upright proportions. As with many new-gen EVs, the Highlander has a distinct lack of a front grille, with the bumper featuring a thick swathe of body-coloured plastic between the lightbar and the airdam at its base. Additional lighting elements sit in the faux vents on either side of the central air intake.

In profile, the SUV rides on large 19-inch wheels - 22-inch wheels are optional - with a notable crease on the shoulderline extending from the front doors and into a prominent rear haunch. Around the back, the new Highlander features a sleek edge-to-edge lightbar below the rear windshield and a sleek rear bumper replete with a faux skidplate element.





Toyota Highlander EV: Interior and features



Inside, the dashboard features a layered design with a free-standing 12.3-inch digital instruments display and a large 14-inch central touchscreen. Physical switch gear is minimal on the centre console, while the central air-con vents sit almost at the base of the bumper. Being an EV, Toyota has tried to maximise storage with a floating central floor console with space for smartphones and cupholders at the top and a storage cubby below.





Depending on the variant, buyers can option the Highlander with a bench seat in the second row, with captain seats being part of the standard configuration. Top variants feature tech such as heated and ventilated front seats and heated second row seats with an optional panoramic glass roof. Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 ADAS systems are standard.





Toyota Highlander EV: Battery, range and charging



Moving to the powertrain, the new Highlander will be offered with two battery options - 77 kWh and 95.8 kWh. The smaller unit gets the option for front and all-wheel drive, while the larger unit gets dual-motor AWD as standard. In the FWD spec, the SUV is good for 221 bhp and 268 Nm, while the AWD modes develop a stronger 338 bhp and 438 Nm. Toyota claims a range of up to 447 km for the 77 kWh variants and a range of up to 515 km for the 95.8 kWh variants.



In terms of charging, Toyota has said that the new Highlander supports North American Charging Standards for the North American markets, offering fast charge times in the region of 30 mins for a 10 to 80 per cent charge. All variants will also ship with an 11 kW on-board charger.